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• Supports young entrepreneurs with N50m, equipment

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of his administration to nurture student entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance in order to advance the socio economic development and creating employment opportunities for all residents of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in in Ilorin while presenting equipment and financial grants worth N50m to outstanding young entrepreneurs at the 2026 Kwara Students Entrepreneurship Expo.

The gesture was part of activities marking this year’s International Students Day celebration in the state and organised by the Office of Senior Special Assistant on Students Affairs to the state governor.

“Beyond academic qualifications, we want our young people to become innovators, entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“Today’s business presentations, equipment support and business expansion grants are practical expressions of our commitment to nurturing student entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance.

“For our administration, youth development is a strategic investment in Kwara’s future. With young people constituting a significant proportion of our population, we remain committed to providing them with quality education, relevant skills, and opportunities for economic advancement.

“This commitment is reflected in our sustained investment in state-owned tertiary institutions through infrastructure development, improved learning facilities, expanded academic programmes and efforts to secure full accreditation for programmes across our institutions.

“Our colleges of education have equally witnessed improved staff welfare and infrastructural development. Notably, Kwara State University recorded 100 per cent accreditation for the 25 programmes presented to the National Universities Commission in 2025.”

The governor said his administration also prioritised affordable and sustainable tuition fees, expanded access to tertiary education, and increased bursary and scholarship support to ease the financial burden on students and their families.

In his keynote address, Director Technical and Entrepreneurship Centre, University of Ilorin, Professor Adewale Adeniyi who spoke through Dr Sa’adat Yusuf, urged the government to make support transparent, inclusive and evidence-led as well as properly coordinate the programme to enable the beneficiaries progress from basic skills to tools, incubation, finance and market access without being lost between agencies.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr.Lawal Olohungbebe, appreciated student leaders and the entire student population for their cooperation, maturity and constructive approach to engagement with government.

Senior Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs, Comrade AbdulWasiu Onidugbe, disclosed that the selection committee deliberately adopted a needs-based approach, informed by an assessment of the actual needs, business activities and challenges of student entrepreneurs.