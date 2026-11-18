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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization (MDPCO), has berated President Bola Tinubu’s imposition of embargo on federal employments, describing it as the height of insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians particularly the youths.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communications of the campaign, Richard Ihediuwa, it said the employment embargo was a damning indictment of Tinubu’s economic policies and a glaring contradiction of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s much publicised promises on job creation with a wide gap between policy rhetoric and real intensions of government.

The APM-PCC described the employment ban as ill-conceived, stating that the recruitment freeze offered a glimpse into the inner workings of the Tinubu “administration’s faltering economic policies”, the more alarming prospect being a likely precursor to a possible mass retrenchment in the public service under the guise of fiscal discipline, should Tinubu secure re-election in 2027.

According to APM-PCC, ‘’The gravity of this situation becomes significant when considered against the country’s labour-market realities. The World Bank estimates that approximately 3.5 million Nigerians enter the labour market annually.

‘’It is unpardonable that while leaders in other climes are growing their economies by transparently and effectively harnessing their natural and human capital resources and creating employment opportunities for their citizens, President Tinubu is abandoning millions of Nigerians hard working youths in the labour market because of his manifest lack of ideas and capacity to lead.”

The MDPCO however rejected the ban as it was “outrageous and indefensible, the claim by the Tinubu Presidency that the recruitment embargo is to consolidate on the gains of its public service reforms and enable government properly capture personnel requirements in the 2027 budget.

‘’If indeed President Tinubu knows his onions as a leader, he would have used his position to create a governance system that would have effectively harnessed our vast national and human resources, maximised our productive capacity, expand the economy and create millions of new jobs instead of placing embargo on employment.

‘’It is obvious that this administration has no intentions of making life better for Nigerians hence the declaration by the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul-aziz Yari that Nigerians complaining of hunger and hardship are lazy.

‘’We caution Nigerians that an administration which came to power promising economic renewal and job creation but now responds to the country’s unemployment crisis by further restricting recruitment opportunities has driven itself into an economic cul-de-sac and must be helped out of office before it completely ruins the future of the nation.

‘’Instead of denying Nigerians opportunities and right to federal government employments, President Tinubu should take a cue from the Oyo State success story under the leadership of the Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Engr Seyi Makinde whose policies and programmes resulted in unprecedented wealth creation, economic revolution and mass employment in various sectors of the state’s economy.

‘’While President Tinubu is shutting the doors of employment, Engr Makinde has widened the doors in Oyo State where the state has recorded millions of direct and indirect employments through public and private sectors initiatives in critical sectors across the state.

‘’Governor Makinde expansion of the economy of Oyo State through among others, the creation of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) with which he converted traditional farm settlements into modern agro-industrial hubs; the strategic infrastructure development in critical areas of power generation, aviation, education, roads, transportation, water resources revenue reforms and highly efficient public workforce is unprecedented.’’