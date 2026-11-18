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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives, has expressed worry over the non-payment of pension benefits across 22 states of the federation.

The House has therefore mandated its Committee on Pension to work with the National Pension Commission to identify the defaulting subnational government and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance to investigate the failure of 22 States of the federation to pay pensions regularly and to protect the lives and dignity of retired elderly citizens.

Moving the motion at plenary, Hon. Adesola Adedayo, expressed concern over the scandalous media report, which revealed that only 14 out of the 36 States of the Federation, excluding the Federal Capital Territory, paid pensions regularly to their retired workers.

The media report added that the remaining 22 States owed pensioners several months and, in some cases, several years of arrears.

Adedayo, who argued that pension was not a privilege, favour or charity, but a deferred wage, maintained that pension was a constitutional right and a moral debt owed to citizens, who spent their productive Iives — 30 to 35 years — serving their fatherland as teachers, nurses, civil servants, police officer, soldiers, and other public servants.

He cited the provisions of Section 173(1) and Section 210(1) (as amended) which provided that a person who has held office in the public service of the federation or a state shall be entitled to pension and gratuity as prescribed by the National Assembly or the House of Assembly of the State, and that such pension shall not be withheld or altered to the disadvantage of the pensioner.

“The House is aware that the Pension Reform Act, 2014 mandates Contributory Pension Scheme for all States, yet many States have failed to remit both employer and employee contributions, failed to fund accrued rights, failed to domesticate the Act, and have left thousands of retirees without access to their Retirement Savings Accounts.

“The House is disturbed that as a result of this failure, many elderly pensioners, some aged 70, 80 and 90 years, are now dying in penury, unable to afford food, medication, rent and medical care, while others are forced to queue for days under the sun and rain at pension verification centres, with some collapsing and dying in the process.

“The House is concerned that the non-payment of pensions constitutes a breach of the Constitution, a violation of human dignity, a threat to national security and a discouragement to serving workers who now see retirement as a death sentence rather than a period of rest.

“The House is convinced that this House, as the representatives of the people, cannot fold its arms while elderly citizens who built this nation are abandoned to die in hunger and neglect,” Adedayo noted.

Other lawmakers, who spoke on the motion include the Majority Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; Minority Whip, Hon. Mansur Soro; Hon. Billy Osawaru and Hon. Mark Esset, frowned at the breach of provisions of the law by subnational governments.

The House, after prolonged debate on the motion, underscored the need for the federal government to interface with state governments to prioritise prompt payment of pension owed retirees which span through several years.