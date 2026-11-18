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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Council, has raised concerns over the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Preliminary Register of Voters ahead of the January 16, 2027 general election, demanding an immediate nationwide audit of polling units recording unusual increases in registered voters.

The campaign council, which expressed concern over what it described as patterns of unexplained growth in voter registration figures in certain locations, warned that failure to investigate the discrepancies could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and create opportunities for manipulation during the forthcoming elections.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director-General of the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, disclosed that a joint analysis conducted by the Data and Intelligence Directorate of Governance Index for the Coalition for Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) and the Diaspora Affairs Directorate of the NDC National Campaign Council had identified significant and unexplained increases in voter numbers across several polling units in Ebonyi State.

The council said the scale of the reported increases was considerably higher than the historical growth rates recorded between previous election cycles, raising concerns about the possibility of similar discrepancies in other parts of the country.

It stressed that the findings represented anomalies requiring investigation rather than conclusive evidence of electoral malpractice.

According to the statement, the developments demanded urgent attention because the credibility of the 2027 general election would depend substantially on the integrity, transparency and verifiability of the voters’ register.

“The integrity of Nigeria’s Preliminary Voter Register ahead of the 2027 general election is coming under serious scrutiny following patterns of unusual growth in registered voters in certain locations.

“One clear illustration of these concerns is the situation observed in Ebonyi State, where a joint analysis by the Data and Intelligence Directorate of Governance Index for COPDEM and the Diaspora Affairs Directorate of the NDC National Campaign Council flagged significant and unexplained increases in voter numbers across multiple polling units,” the statement said.

The campaign council argued that the reported figures were particularly concerning when compared with the relatively modest national voter registration growth recorded between the 2019 and 2023 general elections.

It maintained that although new registrations and legitimate transfers could account for increases in voter numbers, concentrated and extraordinary jumps beyond established historical patterns should not be ignored.

“Between the 2019 and 2023 elections, national voter registration growth was relatively modest. Sudden, concentrated jumps that cannot be readily explained by new registrations or legitimate transfers therefore require urgent attention from INEC,” it stated.