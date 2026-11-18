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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), has urged political actors to prioritise national peace and unity over personal ambitions, warning that political competition must never become a source of national disunity or insecurity.

Also, a former Vice-President, Mohammed Namadi Sambo, said while democracy thrives on competition, political differences should serve as avenues for constructive engagement rather than sources of national division.

However, Musa stated this yesterday in Abuja at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Peace and Security Conference, themed “Safeguarding Trust and Social Cohesion in a Competitive Political Environment.”

The minister, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Ms Mercy Ndi Bala, said democracy should provide a platform for healthy competition and constructive disagreement, not an avenue for violence, intimidation or the breakdown of mutual respect.

He emphasised that no political ambition was worth the loss of innocent lives, the destruction of property or the destabilisation of our country.

“Political competition is a fundamental feature of democracy. It provides citizens with the opportunity to make choices, express their opinions and hold those entrusted with public responsibilities accountable.

“However, political competition must never be allowed to become a source of national disunity or insecurity.

“We must understand that political parties and their candidates may have different ambitions, ideologies and programmes, but the peace and unity of Nigeria must remain a common priority for all,” he said.

The minister cautioned against the use of inflammatory language, hate speech, and divisive narratives that exploit ethnic, religious, and political differences as the country approached the 2027 general election.

Sambo, on his part, said democracy must never be allowed to undermine the country shared national identity, weaken her institutions or threaten the unity and stability of the country.

He emphasised the need to collectively promote tolerance, inclusive governance, responsible political leadership and respect for the rule of law.

“I strongly believe that national cohesion must transcend political affiliations and personal interests. We must deliberately build bridges across our ethnic, religious and political differences and create an environment where every Nigerian feels valued, protected and represented,” Sambo said.