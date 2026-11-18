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Deji Elumoye in Abuja

No fewer than 2,500 widows, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom State have benefited from another round of humanitarian support from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach Program under the leadership of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The presentation of the food items held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Uyo, the state capital on Monday is part of Renewed Hope Initiative’s ongoing efforts to reach vulnerable Nigerians with practical support, particularly in meeting their basic nutritional needs.

Representing the First Lady at the event, wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima handed over the food items to Mrs Helen Eno Obareki Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State for onward distribution to the intended beneficiaries.

With Akwa Ibom now included, the Initiative has reached 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the launch of the Food Outreach Scheme in March, 2024 reflecting the growing geographical reach of the intervention.

Hajiya Shettima explained that the programme has been sustained through the contributions of two partners who provide two truckloads of food items every month allowing the Initiative to extend support to two states monthly.

She identified the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) and an anonymous donor as the partners behind the intervention noting that the consignment for Akwa Ibom was provided by ASR Africa.

Mrs Tinubu expressed appreciation to both partners emphasising that their continued generosity had helped sustain the programme and extend its benefits to vulnerable communities across the country.

“The Renewed Hope Initiative remained committed to complementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by translating the administration’s vision of inclusive development into meaningful interventions that touch lives”.

She also acknowledged the support of Governor Umoh Bassey Eno and commended Lady Helen Eno Obareki for her commitment to advancing the objectives of the Renewed Hope Initiative in Akwa Ibom State.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umoh Eno represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Etim Eyakenyi commended the Renewed Hope Initiative for Sustained Support to Vulnerable Nigerians, describing it as a practical demonstration of compassion and a commitment to the biblical injunction to care for the less privileged.

The Governor noted that the Renewed Hope Initiative has consistently reached out to vulnerable groups particularly women,the elderly and persons in need of support.

Pastor Umoh Eno mentioned that the Initiative empowered women through financial assistance

”I recall barely two weeks ago on the 5th of November precisely the First Lady sent a delegation to empower our women with cash this further demonstrates the Rhi commitment to improving livelihoods”.

Lady Obareki, Cordinator of Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State commended Nigeria’s First Lady for redefining the approach to reaching vulnerable persons through the Renewed Hope Initiative noting that her visit to the state for the second time in a month underscored her commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

She highlighted the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative in Akwa Ibom State particularly programmes aimed at improving and empowering women as well as promoting their inclusion across all the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

She also acknowledged the Initiative has ensured that the various support goes directly to the tables of those who need it most making a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable households.

On his part, Managing Director of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), Dr Ubon Udoh, one of the donors further assured the Renewed Hope Initiative of continued support and collaboration in implementing programmes that positively impact society, improve the lives of citizens and provide meaningful assistance to vulnerable groups as well as ASR readiness to partner more with the Initiative on any intervention that promotes social welfare and brings lasting hope to those in need.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Persons with Disabilities, Mrs Nnene Bassey said the First Lady had consistently supported the disabled community through financial assistance, food distribution and skills acquisition programmes aimed at improving beneficiaries’ livelihoods.

Bassey stated that 100 persons with disabilities previously received N100,000 each while another batch of 100 beneficiaries received N200,000 each under the Initiative.

She added that the Initiative also provided skills acquisition opportunities to empower persons with disabilities, promote financial independence and discourage street begging among beneficiaries.

She said the Initiative annually introduced new beneficiaries to ensure that more persons with disabilities experienced its benefits

The 2,500 beneficiaries were drawn from the 31 Local Government Areas with the capital having the largest number of Five Hundred beneficiaries

Through the Food Outreach Scheme the Renewed Hope Initiative continues to strengthen its humanitarian reach with a focus on ensuring that widows, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged Nigerians are not overlooked in efforts to improve the welfare of citizens.