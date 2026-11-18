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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday, held a meeting with the Director-General of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Mr Zane Dangor, following an earlier invitation by the South African government aimed at sustaining cordial and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was convened against the backdrop of recent developments in Nigeria-South Africa relations, provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss matters of mutual concern, including events over the weekend.

During the engagement, Fani-Kayode expressed serious concerns over the recent killings of Nigerians in South Africa, as well as the hardship and alleged mistreatment faced by Nigerian nationals, warning that Nigeria’s patience over the persistent challenges confronting its citizens was wearing thin.

He maintained that such treatment was contrary to international law and human rights principles, stressing that the protection of Nigerians remained his foremost responsibility and a fundamental obligation of his diplomatic mandate.

He also expressed displeasure over the manner in which South African Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, handled the recent controversy, with DIRCO indicating that the concerns raised would be addressed.

In a post on X after the meeting, Fani-Kayode described his engagement with Dangor as excellent and constructive, noting that both parties discussed mutual concerns regarding bilateral relations and recent events.

“Honoured to have had an excellent meeting with the DG of South Africa’s @DIRCO_ZA (Department of International Relations and Cooperation), Mr Zane Dangor, this morning.

“Mutual concerns regarding our bilateral relations and the events over the weekend were discussed,” he stated.

He said Nigeria looked forward to building on the outcome of the meeting and strengthening the longstanding relationship between both countries, founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

The High Commissioner also expressed his readiness to work closely with DIRCO and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, towards further strengthening ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian High Commission, has dismissed media reports suggesting that Fani-Kayode was reprimanded or issued a warning by South African authorities during the meeting.

The mission maintained that the engagement was cordial and constructive, stressing that the High Commissioner was neither reprimanded nor warned.

It described the meeting as a diplomatic engagement in which both parties exchanged views on issues of mutual concern while reaffirming their commitment to diplomatic protocols and longstanding bilateral relations.

Both sides also expressed willingness to sustain dialogue and work towards resolving outstanding concerns in the interest of the two countries.

The meeting came amid recurring concerns over the safety of Nigerians in South Africa, including allegations of xenophobic attacks, violence, discrimination and other forms of mistreatment against foreign nationals.

Nigeria and South Africa maintain longstanding diplomatic, political and economic relations, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, regional security and multilateral engagements.

However, incidents involving attacks on foreign nationals have periodically strained relations, prompting diplomatic interventions and calls for stronger protection of citizens.