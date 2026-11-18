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• ADC: Nigerians don’t need sponsor to be angry over current hardship

•NDC: Tinubu’s N11.2tn pipeline security spending exceeds defence budget

•Obi takes campaign for democracy to US Congress, seeks support

Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring protests, spreading fake news and orchestrating disruptions at its campaign rallies.

However, in a response to the allegation, the ADC dismissed it as an attempt to deflect public anger over the economic hardship in the country, stressing that Nigerians needed no political sponsors to express their dissatisfaction with the Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The two parties traded accusations yesterday, with the APC alleging that opposition elements were mobilising hoodlums to create tension and violence ahead of next year’s general election.

In the statement issued by the APC-PCC spokesperson, Dele Alake, the ADC alleged that the opposition had perfected plans to sow disharmony and introduce violence into the campaigns.

Alake recalled that hours before the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, the party had alerted Nigerians to an alleged plot involving deepfakes, artificial intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests and other forms of propaganda.

He said the intention was to manipulate public opinion and spread falsehoods about the country, Tinubu, the APC and the processes leading to the elections.

“These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu,” he stated.

The APC cited the alleged desecration of an Abuja mosque last Friday, claiming that thugs were mobilised to pelt the presidential motorcade with stones.

The council commended security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for exercising restraint, as well as Tinubu for directing the police in Abuja to release those detained over the incident.

It also expressed concern over alleged attacks on APC members and supporters in the South-east, where it claimed some were being threatened and labelled saboteurs for refusing to support the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The council further alleged that opposition-sponsored agents were destroying APC campaign billboards under the cover of darkness.

“This is unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ideals,” Alake said, urging the ADC and NDC leadership to stop what he described as the dangerous recruitment of young Nigerians into activities that could put their lives at risk, while their own children enjoyed comfortable lives abroad.

Nigerians Don’t Need Sponsor to be Angry, Says ADC

However, the ADC-PCC, in a response, rejected the allegations, accusing the ruling party of attempting to blame the opposition for the anger of Nigerians over the government’s economic policies.

In a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the ADC said the APC could not attribute public dissatisfaction to an opposition plot when the hardship confronting Nigerians was a consequence of the administration’s policies.

“For three and a half years, President Bola Tinubu has plucked the feathers from the Nigerian people with policies that have made food, fuel and basic survival painfully expensive. Now he scatters a little campaign grain and expects the wounded to follow him singing his praises,” the opposition party stated.

The ADC challenged the APC to provide evidence linking it to the alleged sponsorship of protests and violence, arguing that a ruling party controlling the federal government should not make such serious allegations without substantiation.

It also questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack on Tinubu’s motorcade, pointing to what it described as conflicting accounts from the presidency and the APC campaign council.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?” the ADC asked.

It further questioned why those detained over the incident were released if there was evidence of their involvement, and why the alleged sponsors had not been identified and prosecuted.

“If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents,” the statement added.

The ADC denied sponsoring violence or recruiting young people to confront political opponents, condemning attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, irrespective of political affiliation.

The opposition party also challenged the APC to answer questions about reports and images of money allegedly being distributed at its campaign events, arguing that the ruling party could not dismiss every crowd that refused to cheer the President as being sponsored by the ADC.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” Shaibu said.

The ADC urged the APC to produce evidence for its allegations or withdraw them, insisting that Nigerians were capable of assessing the administration’s performance and making their own political choices.

NDC: Tinubu’s N11.2tn Pipeline Spending Doubles Defence Budget

Also, the NDC has questioned the transparency of the federal government’s management of pipeline security expenditure, alleging that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has an opaque N11.2 trillion balance linked to energy security costs and other deductions from oil revenues.

The opposition party, which expressed concern over what it described as questionable financial disclosures in NNPC’s audited accounts, said the amount was more than twice the N4.91 trillion allocated to all defence and security agencies in the 2025 budget.

It also claimed that the disputed sum was more than three times the N3.10 trillion allocated to the Ministry of Defence for the Army, Navy and Air Force combined.

The NDC, therefore, demanded an immediate forensic audit of the N11.2 trillion balance, insisting that the government must account for every naira spent on protecting the country’s oil infrastructure while the Armed Forces continue to grapple with inadequate funding for military equipment.

In a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of its National Campaign Council, Dr. Constance Ikokwu, the party said the financial disclosures raised serious questions about the government’s spending priorities, particularly against the backdrop of escalating insecurity across the country.

The statement, titled, ‘How Tinubu’s Administration Presides Over an Opaque N11.2 Trillion Pipeline Security Bill That Doubles the Entire Military Budget While Starving Our Armed Forces and Insecurity Continues to Escalate’, alleged that the amount recorded as ‘other receivables from the federation’ was tied to energy security costs and unverified off-budget deductions.

According to the NDC, the disparity between the alleged pipeline security expenditure and allocations to the country’s military establishment demands urgent public scrutiny.

“While insecurity continues to escalate across Nigeria, with citizens abducted, slaughtered on farmlands and forced to pay crippling ransoms, this administration presides over books showing trillions tied to protecting oil conduits, even as our Armed Forces remain starved of modern weaponry,” the party said.

It added: “Strip away the accounting jargon, and this N11.2 trillion expenditure looks like nothing more than a massive political patronage slush fund disguised as ‘energy security’. Are patronage payouts to political allies now worth more than Nigerian lives?”

The opposition party, however, acknowledged that protecting the country’s oil pipelines and other critical petroleum infrastructure was essential to national economic security.

It argued that the government should adopt modern surveillance technologies and transparent expenditure mechanisms, rather than allow huge sums to accumulate under what it described as poorly explained financial arrangements.

The NDC cited fibre-optic sensors, surveillance drones, satellite radar and transparent Host Community Development Trusts as some of the technologies and institutional mechanisms that could strengthen pipeline protection while reducing security costs.

It maintained that the government should prioritise investments in modern equipment for the Armed Forces instead of allowing substantial oil-related security expenditures to remain outside transparent public scrutiny.

The party also questioned the structure of military spending, citing figures which it said showed that 75.9 per cent of the 2026 core defence budget of N3.15 trillion was devoted to personnel costs, while only 14.7 per cent, representing N464 billion, was allocated to capital expenditure on military equipment.

It further alleged that only seven per cent of the 2025 Defence Capital Budget had been released, describing the situation as evidence of the funding challenges confronting the country’s security establishment.

The NDC argued that the alleged funding imbalance could undermine the operational capacity of the military at a time when troops were confronting multiple security threats across different parts of the country.

It said: “Instead of 21st-century technology and empowering our Armed Forces, where 75.9 per cent of the 2026 core N3.15 trillion budget goes to personnel and only 14.7 per cent (N464 billion) to capital weapons, after just seven per cent of the 2025 Defence Capital Budget was released, this government chose opaque patronage.”

The party outlined three demands which it said were necessary to restore public confidence in the management of the country’s petroleum revenues and security expenditure.

First, it demanded an immediate forensic audit of the N11.2 trillion NNPCL energy security balance, with full disclosure of payments made to private contractors and a clear breakdown of legacy deductions.

Second, it called for comprehensive disclosure of funds released for military capital equipment and troop welfare in 2025 and 2026.

Third, it demanded an end to what it described as off-budget deductions, insisting that all oil revenues should be paid into the Federation Account and subjected to appropriation by the National Assembly.

The NDC maintained that Nigerians were entitled to know how much the government spent on protecting oil infrastructure, the identities of contractors involved, the services rendered and the extent to which the expenditure had improved security in oil-producing communities.

It also argued that transparency in the management of petroleum revenues was particularly important because of the country’s persistent security challenges and the competing demands on scarce public resources.

“A government that prioritises opaque political patronage over human life while insecurity continues to escalate has lost its moral legitimacy,” the party declared.

The opposition party subsequently urged Nigerians to support its presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying the candidates were committed to changing the country’s political and economic governance structure.

“The Obi/Kwankwaso ticket believes that Nigeria must work for all, and not a few,” it said.

The statement did not, however, provide a breakdown of the individual transactions making up the 11.2 trillion balance or identify the private contractors allegedly involved.

Obi Takes Campaign for Democracy to US Congress, Seeks Support

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2027 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has taken his campaign for Nigeria’s democratic development and institutional reforms to the United States Congress, urging stronger international cooperation and support for the country.

Obi, who arrived in Washington DC on Monday, November 16, according to his post on X, Tuesday, disclosed that he held a series of meetings with members of the United States House of Representatives and Senate, alongside other influential American figures, to discuss Nigeria’s development, security, economic prosperity and the future of its democracy.

The former Anambra State governor also used the engagements to canvass international support for strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and ensuring that future elections are free, fair, transparent and credible.

In his statement announcing his engagements, Obi said his discussions with American lawmakers and other stakeholders focused on critical issues affecting Nigeria and the urgent need for accountable leadership.

He said, “These discussions focused on vital matters affecting Nigeria’s development, the well-being of our people, and the future of our democracy.”

Obi began his engagements with an interview with prominent American television commentator, Glenn Beck, during which he discussed Nigeria’s development challenges, responsible management of the country’s human and natural resources, and the need for accountable leadership.

He also met with several American political figures and stakeholders, including Congressman Marlin Stutzman, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, Congressman Todd Tiahrt, Suzanne Bock Grisham and retired United States Army Colonel Albert V. Short.

A major highlight of the visit, according to Obi, was his address on Capitol Hill, where he emphasised the importance of international cooperation in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, strengthening national unity and promoting economic prosperity.

He also drew attention to the need to protect Nigeria’s democracy and strengthen institutions responsible for guaranteeing credible electoral outcomes.

The NDC presidential candidate maintained that the country’s democratic future must be determined by Nigerians through a process that respects the votes and fundamental rights of citizens.

“Our conversations also addressed the protection of Nigeria’s emerging democracy and the strengthening of democratic institutions to ensure elections are free, fair, transparent, and credible, accurately reflecting the will of the Nigerian people,” he stated.

Obi, who has consistently advocated prudent management of public resources and accountable governance, argued that Nigeria possessed the human and natural resources required to become one of the world’s leading nations but needed responsible leadership and resilient institutions to realise its potential.

He said the country urgently required leaders committed to national unity, security, economic development and the welfare of citizens.

“Nigeria has immense potential to emerge as a leading nation within the global community. What is urgently required is accountable leadership, responsible stewardship of our resources, resilient institutions, and an authentic commitment to the security, unity, and well-being of every Nigerian,” he said.