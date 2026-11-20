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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Children in Borno State have challenged government at all levels to strengthen security around schools and communities, reform child protection laws and translate their concerns into concrete policy actions, warning that insecurity and disruption of education could undermine the state’s future prosperity.

The children, who spoke at a 2026 World Children’s Day accountability forum in Maiduguri, said protecting their lives, securing their education and guaranteeing their rights must become priorities in government’s response to the challenges confronting the state.

Leading the call, 17-year-old Phoebe Musa Dibal warned that the continued exposure of children to insecurity, including abductions, was threatening both educational development and the economic future of Borno.

“When our security and education are disrupted, there is no way the state is going to continue to prosper, and there is no way the economy is going to grow,” Dibal said, appealing to President Bola Tinubu, the Borno State Government, parents and community leaders to act decisively on children’s concerns.

The children’s intervention came at a forum convened by Plan International Nigeria, the Borno State Government and members of the Joining Forces coalition, where young people confronted policymakers, humanitarian organisations and civil society actors on the need to move beyond promises of child protection to measurable accountability and lasting reforms.

The gathering, held on Friday at the auditorium of the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Maiduguri, brought together about 300 participants, including 200 children and 100 policymakers, development partners, civil society representatives and journalists.

Under the theme, “My day. My rights. My future,” the forum provided a platform for children to articulate their concerns about safety, education, healthcare, neglect and exploitation, while demanding greater involvement in decisions affecting their lives.

Beyond the call for improved security, the forum exposed the need for stronger institutional mechanisms to protect vulnerable children, particularly those affected by insurgency, displacement, family separation and poverty.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Joining Forces Nigeria Coalition Chair, Eghosa Erhumwunse, the Deputy Director of Advocacy, Media and Communications at Save the Children, Badar Musa, urged the Borno State Government to review its Child Protection Law to align it with the ongoing national review of the Child’s Rights Act.

He also called for the adoption of the National Alternative Care Guidelines and the institutionalisation of the Borno State Children’s Parliament as a permanent mechanism through which children could engage government, influence policies and demand accountability.

Musa said children’s participation must not be reduced to ceremonial appearances at public events but translated into policies, institutional commitments and actions capable of addressing their concerns.

Representing the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, the ministry’s Director of Child Protection and Development, Falmata Kaumi Alkali, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to enforcing the Borno State Child Protection Law and ensuring children’s access to quality education and safety at home and in schools.

She said the government was implementing interventions to return conflict-displaced and out-of-school children to formal education, while street children, including those orphaned by insurgency, had been identified, placed under state care and sponsored through secondary and tertiary institutions.

Alkali added that runaway youths had also been traced and reunited with their families, describing the interventions as part of efforts to address vulnerabilities that expose children to abuse, exploitation and street life.

She credited the First Lady of Borno State, Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, with supporting livelihood empowerment schemes for mothers and widows through tailoring skills and starter kits, saying economic empowerment of women was critical to reducing child street hawking and keeping children in school.

The UNICEF Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, Francis Butichi, said the Children’s Accountability Forum demonstrated that young people were actively engaging in shaping their future, while highlighting ongoing collaborations to address acute malnutrition, improve immunisation and expand alternative learning opportunities.

Butichi, however, warned that gains from humanitarian interventions were being undermined by harmful practices, calling for an end to the open-market sale of ready-to-use therapeutic foods meant for severely malnourished children, diversion of educational materials intended for vulnerable pupils and vandalism of public water infrastructure.

He urged communities to protect public resources and humanitarian assistance, warning that the diversion of essential supplies could deprive vulnerable children of interventions designed to save lives and restore their wellbeing.

The Protection Coordinator of Unique Care and Support Foundation, Osawa Stephen, stressed that children’s rights must remain protected despite the security challenges facing the region, insisting that physical and emotional abuse, neglect and exploitation must not be tolerated.

He said safeguarding children also required guaranteeing their access to healthcare and education, particularly in communities where conflict and humanitarian crises had heightened their vulnerability.

Plan International Nigeria supported the participation of 60 children alongside their chaperones at the forum, which was organised with members of the Joining Forces coalition, including Save the Children, SOS Children’s Villages and Terre des Hommes.

Other partners included the International Rescue Committee, Life at Best Development Initiative, Unique Care and Support Foundation, and Grow Strong Foundation.

The commemoration, held on November 20 to mark World Children’s Day, ultimately placed the burden of accountability on government and institutions, with children insisting that their security, education and rights could no longer be treated as peripheral concerns but as fundamental to Borno’s recovery, stability and development.