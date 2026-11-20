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* Stresses capital, tech alone can’t sustain great institutions

* Celebrates his mentor, Jim Ovia’s 75-Year journey at Zenith Bank founder’s dinner

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said the nation’s economic future depends on building strong institutions driven by visionary entrepreneurs, stressing that financial capital and technology alone cannot guarantee the survival of businesses without trust, integrity and sound leadership.

He noted that the country’s experience has shown that enduring enterprises can emerge even during periods of economic and political uncertainty when entrepreneurs demonstrate courage, discipline and confidence in the future.

The vice-president stated this Thursday at the Zenith Bank Founder’s Dinner 2026, held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, in honour of the bank’s founder, Dr. Jim Ovia, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday.

Speaking on the theme, ‘The Man, The Vision and The Legacy’, Shettima described Ovia, his former boss and mentor, as an entrepreneur whose contributions to national development extend beyond banking to education, philanthropy and human capital development.

He recalled that when Ovia established Zenith Bank in 1990, Nigeria was passing through a difficult economic and political period, yet the entrepreneur recognised opportunities where others saw uncertainty.

His words: “When Jim Ovia founded Zenith Bank in 1990, Nigeria was navigating a difficult economic and political period. When many saw uncertainty; he saw possibility.”

The vice-president observed that the ability to build institutions in challenging circumstances remains an important lesson for Nigeria’s business community, particularly at a time when the country is pursuing economic reforms and seeking to strengthen private-sector participation in national development.

“This fact is very poignant and necessary as history teaches us that enduring institutions are often born in difficult times. The great builders of nations and enterprises have rarely waited for perfect conditions.

“They have acted on the conviction that tomorrow can be better than today. The great Jim Ovia made that conviction his life’s work, and Zenith Bank stands today as one of its most visible expressions,” he stated.

Shettima maintained that beyond capital investment, technology and sound business decisions, public confidence and institutional credibility remain indispensable to the growth and survival of financial institutions.

According to him, the enduring strength of Zenith Bank reflects the trust and relationships cultivated by its founder and successive generations of its leadership.

“A bank is built with capital, technology and sound judgment, but it survives through trust. Trust is a remarkable human investment: it takes years to earn, moments to lose, and constant attention to preserve.

“The enduring strength of Zenith Bank is, therefore, a tribute to the relationships Jim and those who have worked with him have cultivated over the decades. It is also a reminder that institutions become truly great when people believe in the values behind their names,” he declared.

The vice-president also underscored the importance of leadership succession and institutional continuity, urging the board, management and staff of Zenith Bank to protect the principles that have sustained the organisation since its establishment.

He said the true test of a founder’s achievement is the ability of an institution to preserve its founding values and remain relevant long after its original leadership has departed.

“To the board, management and staff of Zenith Bank, I offer a simple thought. The greatest tribute you can pay your founder is to preserve the values that made his vision possible,” he further stated.

Shettima further praised Ovia’s contributions to education and youth development, describing investment in human potential as one of the most enduring forms of service to society.

He noted that the bank founder’s support for scholarships and educational opportunities had helped expand the prospects of young Nigerians, demonstrating that the benefits of successful entrepreneurship should extend beyond personal wealth.

“Such generosity is an act of faith in humanity. It reminds us that the most enduring legacy is often carried by people whose names may never appear beside ours,” the vice-president said.

Reflecting on his longstanding relationship with Ovia, under whom he worked during his banking career before entering politics, Shettima described the Zenith Bank founder as a mentor whose humility, warmth and commitment to personal relationships have remained constant despite his professional accomplishments.

The vice-president said his personal experience with Ovia had reinforced his belief that lasting relationships, humility and genuine concern for others are as important as professional success.

He explained that the dinner provided an opportunity to celebrate Ovia’s contributions while he could personally appreciate the gratitude of those whose lives and careers he had influenced.

“We have not gathered merely to applaud Jim’s achievements. We have gathered to tell him, while he is here to hear us, that his efforts have mattered. We should never become so accustomed to extraordinary people that we forget to express our gratitude for the ordinary kindnesses that make them dear to us,” Shettima said.

In her welcome remarks, Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, recalled the visionary leadership and commitment of the bank’s founder, Ovia, which have transformed the banking system in Nigeria and across Africa.

She said the founder’s determination and investment in people, technology and service have inspired generations of banking professionals and continue to promote integrity, hard work and philanthropy.

Umeoji thanked the bank’s partners, shareholders and customers, as well as regulators in the banking sector, for their trust and steadfast commitment to the bank’s growth and the development of the entire African banking ecosystem.

Highpoint of the occasion was the cutting of the anniversary cake by the founder, accompanied by Ghanaian President John Mahama, Vice-President Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, governors and other dignitaries present at the event.