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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has distanced itself from a statement issued by Emmanuel Zopmal, who claimed to be the organisation’s National Youth Leader and criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration while rejecting reports of Middle Belt support for the president’s political ambitions.

In the statement, Zopmal questioned a recent visit by some Middle Belt leaders to President Tinubu and argued that it did not reflect the views of the region’s communities.

He also expressed support for opposition figures, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

However, the MBF, in a response signed by its National Spokesman, Luka Binniyat, denied that Zopmal holds any position within the organisation, describing his claim to the youth leadership as falsehood.

“We do not recognise Zopmal as having held any national leadership position in the Middle Belt Forum. That is pure impersonation,” Binniyat said.

The Forum stated that its recognised National Youth Coordinator is Brent Kane and reaffirmed its confidence in its President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (rtd.).

According to the MBF, the recent visit to President Tinubu was an officially sanctioned engagement carried out after consultations within its leadership and aimed at presenting the interests and demands of Middle Belt communities.

The organisation further said that leadership changes must follow its established procedures and urged the public to disregard statements issued in its name by unauthorised persons.

The exchange highlights differing views within sections of the Middle Belt political space over engagement with the Tinubu administration and the region’s political direction ahead of the 2027 elections.