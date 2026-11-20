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Funmi Ogundare

Pynefield Petroleum Company Limited, a subsidiary of Rainoil Limited, has expanded its retail operations with the opening of three new filling stations as part of efforts to strengthen petroleum products distribution and improve access to quality services across its operating markets.

The expansion comes as the organisation received an award for its contributions to the development of the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) and Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

The recognition, initiated by the outgoing Director of the Calabar Free Trade Zone, Binta Dantosho Saeed, was presented on November 11, by the Cross River State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Abigail Duke Orok, in appreciation of the organisation’s investments in petroleum infrastructure and industrial development.

Speaking on the award, the General Manager of Fynefield Petroleum, Dr Harold O’Neill, described the recognition as a testament to the organisation’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainable investment and economic development.

He said the award would further strengthen its resolve to deepen its contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector and support the economic development of its host communities.

“This recognition is a significant honour for Fynefield Petroleum and a testament to the resilience and professionalism of our team. It further strengthens our resolve to deepen our contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector and support the economic development of our host communities,” O’Neill stated.

He emphasised the need for sustained private-sector investment in petroleum storage, distribution infrastructure and strategic partnerships to strengthen Nigeria’s energy supply chain.

O’Neill reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure development, operational efficiency and collaboration with government institutions and other stakeholders to advance Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

He said it would continue to leverage its expanding retail network and established storage infrastructure to support economic growth and improve energy distribution across its operating markets.

The organisation’s three newly opened filling stations are located along Ikot Ekpene/Umuahia Road, Inyang Street in Calabar and Ikom/Obudu Road.

The Group Head, Retail Sales, Ese Erokoro, said the expansion was part of its strategy to strengthen its distribution network, improve access to petroleum products and bring quality services closer to customers.

She added that the new outlets were expected to enhance product accessibility, create employment opportunities and support commercial activities in their host communities.