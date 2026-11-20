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Richard Nyong

Being 75 is not what made Chief Wole Olanipekun a great man. Fifty years at the Bar is not what made him a great lawyer. It is his heart: the courage to stand where others will not, and the grace to carry others while he stands.

He knows the law. He knows the moment. He knows the court. And he knows exactly what stands before him. That is the advocate this nation has admired for half a century.

I came to know him at the most important moment of my life. I had the privilege of having him as my lawyer. But he chose not to be my lawyer. He chose to be my father.

He fought for me. He defended me. And he never once sent a junior to do it. Hearing after hearing, he walked into court himself, silk on his shoulders and steel in his spine, carrying my name as though it were his own. In a profession full of brilliant minds, that is the rarest gift of all: a great mind that refuses to keep its distance.

The nation knows the record. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1991, at just 39, the youngest in his year. Attorney General of the old Ondo State. President of the Nigerian Bar Association. Life Bencher, and 50th Chairman of the Body of Benchers. Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic. This week, 50 years of his work were gathered into six volumes, ‘Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases.’ Most lawyers dream of one case worth remembering. He has a library.

But if you truly want to know a man, do not only read his cases. Look at his children.

Two of his sons, Dr. Oladapo Olanipekun and Olabode Olanipekun, now wear the silk their father wears. Bode took silk at 35, the youngest in his year, just as his father had been at 39. History rarely repeats itself so precisely. In the Olanipekun home, it simply follows instructions. Bukola and Temitope were called to the Bar too. One father, four children, one calling.

Titles can be conferred. Medals can be pinned. But children like these can only be raised. That is the truest measure of the man.

I love him for many reasons, but two above all. He gave me a brother in Bode, a friend who has stood beside me as faithfully as his father did. And he chose to be my father at the most important time in my life.

Nigeria celebrates him as a legend of the law. His children celebrate him as a father. I have the rare privilege of celebrating him as both.

Happy 75th birthday, Chief. May your days be long, your voice stay strong, and your legacy forever live on.

* Dr. Nyong, OON, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited