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Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun Central Senatorial Candidate on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) Barrister Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, has pledged to connect Osun Central Senatorial district to opportunities if voted for in the next general election.

Adegoke who stated this in Osogbo while unveiling his manifesto officially said his first – term delivery framework would include federal presence, human capital development, legislative impact, economic growth and accountability.

He posited that “I recognize that a senator cannot single – handedly build every road, employ every graduate or solve every challenges. But a senator can advocate effectively, legislate responsibly, connect people to opportunities, attract federal attention, and insist on accountability.”

Adegoke stressed that with the standard he sought to bring to Osun Central, he would represent the people with competence and courage, empower young people, women, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Others he noted is to attract developmen through strategic advocacy, protect the interests of the communities, report activities transparently and deliver measurable progress within the limits of the office.

He said with him in the upper house, Osun Central can pursue a representation that is visible in Abuja, accessible at home, and focused on the future.

Adegoke opined that”as Osun Central comprises ten local government areas: Boluwaduro, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ifelodun, Ila, Irepodun, Odo- Otin, Olorunda, Orolu, and Osogbo, this communities possess enormous human, Agricultural, commercial, cultural and Intellectual potential”.

The Candidate also emphasized that his task is to ensure that this potential supported by purposeful federal representation.

He further noted that as a stronger voice, Osun Central must no longer be an afterthought in the distribution of federal projects, institutions , agencies and opportunities.

Adegoke equally promised to pursue the establishment and expansion of federal government officies, agencies, training centers and development programs in the district.

The Candidate however vowed to lobby for federal road rehabilitation, electricity infrastructure, water, projects and other interventions.