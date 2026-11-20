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Laleye Dipo in Minna

African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Chairman, Senator David Mark, has suggested that the Federal University of Technology Minna be renamed Jonathan Ndagi University of Technology, in honour of its pioneer Vice Chancellor.

General Mark made the suggestion in Minna on Thursday in a tribute to the deceased at the burial service held at the St Peters Anglican Church in the Niger state capital.

He said his suggestion was because of the contributions of Professor Jonathan Ndagi to the development of education and humanity as a whole.

The ADC chieftain said the country had lost “a great Nigerian but we have not lost his legacies”, adding that “his ideals will continue to endure, the institutions he helped build will continue to serve and the generations he nurtured will carry his flag up”.

General Mark also described the life of the late educationists as a lesson in service to humanity before condoling the government and people of Niger state and Nigerians on the irreparable loss.

Hundreds of sympathisers, including the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress Dr Mohammed Kpautagi, religious leaders and members of the academic community were in attendance.

Professor Jonathan Ndagi died on October 30 in his residence and he is survived by children.

After the burial service, General Mark paid a private visit to former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his Minna uphill residence.

A night of tribute was held by the federal University of Technology in Minna on Wednesdsy