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● 15 graduates complete maiden agricultural training programme at LASUCO facility

● Ayodele Abioye: We are committed to supporting federal government’s drive for sugar self-sufficiency

James Emejo in Abuja

BUA Foods Plc has reaffirmed it commitment to develop a new generation of agricultural professionals to support domestic production.

This comes as the company’s subsidiary, LASUCO Sugar Company, graduated 15 young Nigerians from its maiden Agricultural Graduate Technical Training Programme, an initiative aimed at addressing the technical skills requirements of the country’s sugar industry.

The intervention further boosts efforts to deepen local sugar production under the federal government’s National Sugar Master Plan 2.0, with the development of skilled manpower considered critical to expanding agricultural operations, improving productivity and reducing reliance on foreign supplies.

The programme, which ran from August 3 to November 14, 2026, combined classroom instruction with practical exposure to sugarcane cultivation and industrial agricultural operations.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Managing Director, BUA Foods, Ayodele Abioye, said the investment in technical manpower was part of the company’s contribution to the federal government’s sugar self-sufficiency agenda.

He said developing a skilled workforce was essential to expanding local production, strengthening the domestic sugar industry and advancing the country’s broader agricultural development objectives.

In a statement, Abioye said, “Our investment in the Agricultural Graduate Technical Trainee Programme reflects BUA Foods’ commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s drive towards sugar self-sufficiency under the National Sugar Master Plan 2.0.

“By equipping young Nigerian graduates with practical industry knowledge and technical skills, we are helping to build the skilled workforce required to grow the local sugar industry, strengthen domestic production and advance Nigeria’s agricultural development.”

Also, General Manager, Human Resources and General Services, BUA Foods, Ayuba Gadzama, said the programme was designed to facilitate the transfer of critical industry knowledge from experienced professionals to younger entrants.

According to him, structured learning and practical workplace exposure were necessary to build a sustainable pipeline of professionals for the sugar industry.

He said the initiative would equip participants with the competencies required to contribute to the industry’s growth and sustain its technical development.

The 15 participants, including five indigenes of Lafiagi, Kwara State, underwent three weeks of foundational classroom and field-based training at the Nigeria Sugar Institute, Ilorin, before proceeding to BUA Foods’ LASUCO sugar facility in Lafiagi for 13 weeks of hands-on training.

One of the participants, Milka Ishaku, said the exposure had broadened her understanding of agricultural operations, strengthened her technical knowledge and provided insights into career opportunities within the sugar industry.

BUA Foods said it planned to sustain the programme through subsequent editions, potentially widening access to specialised agricultural training for young Nigerian graduates.

The inaugural graduation, held at the company’s sugar facility in Lafiagi, represented an effort to develop local technical capacity alongside investments in the country’s sugar production ambitions.

Essentially, the economic significance of the intervention lies in the need to develop indigenous technical expertise capable of supporting the entire sugar production chain, particularly agricultural operations that underpin the supply of sugarcane to processing facilities.

Without adequate technical skills, investments in production infrastructure and processing capacity could face operational constraints, limiting the industry’s ability to expand domestic output and compete with imported supplies.

According to the statement, “For the graduates, the programme provided an important opportunity to translate their academic qualifications into practical industry knowledge.

“One of the graduates, Milka Ishaku, expressed appreciation for the opportunity, highlighting the value of the hands-on training and exposure gained throughout the programme.

“She noted that the experience had broadened her understanding of agricultural operations, strengthened her technical knowledge and provided valuable insights into the opportunities available within the sugar industry.”

The graduation marks the successful completion of the first edition of the Agricultural Graduate Technical Training Programme, making it an important milestone in BUA Foods’ contribution to agricultural talent development.

“Building on the experience and outcomes of this inaugural edition, BUA Foods plans to sustain the initiative through future training programmes, creating more opportunities for young Nigerian graduates to develop specialised skills and gain practical experience in the agricultural sector.

“Through initiatives such as this, BUA Foods continues to advance its commitment to Nourishing Lives, not only through food production but also by investing in people, developing local capabilities and supporting the future of agriculture in Nigeria,” it added.