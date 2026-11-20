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Sunday Okobi

The Smile Doctor Foundation has partnered with the Lagos State Government to provide free dental services to elderly persons with disabilities and older caregivers of persons with disabilities in a move to improve access to healthcare among vulnerable residents.

The intervention, organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), was held in Lagos and offered beneficiaries free dental consultations, scaling and polishing, oral health education, and dental care products.

Speaking at the programme, the Executive Director of Smile Doctor Foundation and Founder of Luxe Dental Clinic, Dr Funmi Adeniyi, said the initiative is aimed at addressing financial and mobility challenges that often prevent elderly persons with disabilities from accessing professional dental care.

Adeniyi explained that “many of the beneficiaries could neither afford dental treatment nor easily travel to clinics because of mobility limitations, prompting the foundation to take the services directly to their community.

“The partnership underscores the importance of collaboration between government and non-governmental organisations in addressing healthcare challenges among vulnerable populations, particularly elderly persons with disabilities who face additional barriers to accessing essential medical services.”

She said the foundation provided free consultations, scaling and polishing, oral health counselling and dental products through the support of its partners, adding that beneficiaries requiring further medical attention would be referred for additional treatment.

According to her, “The foundation targeted at least 60 beneficiaries for direct dental services, while more than 120 participants were expected to benefit from oral health education.”

Describing the exercise as the third collaboration between the foundation and LASODA, Adeniyi commended the agency for its commitment to the welfare of elderly persons and other vulnerable groups.

She, however, called for stronger partnerships involving government agencies, private organisations and wealthy individuals to sustain the intervention and extend its reach to more communities.

Adeniyi also urged Nigerians to prioritise oral hygiene by visiting dentists every six months, brushing their teeth twice daily and flossing regularly.

She stressed that oral health was an essential component of overall wellbeing, noting that access to dental care should not be determined by an individual’s financial circumstances.

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, commended the partnership, describing the welfare of elderly persons with disabilities as an important aspect of the state government’s inclusive development agenda.

Ogunlende said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was committed to ensuring that vulnerable residents are not excluded from government programmes and interventions.

He noted that “elderly people who had contributed to society during their productive years often face financial and social challenges as they grew older, particularly those without adequate family support.”

The commissioner disclosed that the state government was expanding its elderly care infrastructure, revealing that an existing facility in Yaba was operational, while another in Epe had been completed and was expected to be commissioned before the end of the administration.

He added: “An elderly care facility in Iworo, Badagry, was about 65 per cent complete, while the government planned to establish similar facilities across the state’s divisions.”

Ogunlende also encouraged elderly residents and caregivers to register with LASODA to access available government support.

In her remarks, the General Manager of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, stated that the intervention was part of the agency’s broader programme to promote dignified ageing and improve the health, financial and social wellbeing of elderly persons with disabilities and those caring for persons with disabilities.

She explained that the programme, now in its third year, was designed to ensure that elderly residents received adequate attention and support, particularly in addressing their healthcare needs.

Oyetunde-Lawal disclosed that LASODA was supporting 150 elderly persons in 2026, with each beneficiary scheduled to receive financial assistance of N200,000.

According to her, “The financial support would help beneficiaries meet their personal needs and provide necessities for persons with disabilities under their care.”

She observed that elderly caregivers often struggled to balance their personal healthcare needs with the financial demands of caring for dependants, making access to routine medical examinations and financial assistance particularly important.

The LASODA GM encouraged beneficiaries to undergo regular medical checks at primary healthcare centres and take advantage of available empowerment opportunities.

She also expressed optimism that more persons with disabilities would benefit from dental services through the state’s LERA Eko package, subject to available funding.

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the foundation and the Lagos State Government, describing the intervention as an opportunity to access dental services they had been unable to receive for an extended period.

One of the beneficiaries, Bisola Adehun, said the treatment had relieved discomfort around her gums, expressing gratitude to the organisers for making the service accessible.

Another beneficiary, Funmi Olagunju, described the initiative as commendable and appealed to the state government to sustain the programme annually to enable more elderly persons to benefit.

Similarly, Oyetunde Janet thanked the organisers for the intervention, saying she was satisfied with the dental treatment received.