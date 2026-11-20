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Residents of Lagos were engaged on common financial fraud tactics and ways to protect their banking information as PalmPay held its annual fraud awareness walk in the state to mark International Fraud Awareness Week.

The walk, in its third consecutive year, brought together representatives of the financial services sector and other stakeholders to educate the public on emerging fraud schemes and the importance of safeguarding personal financial information.

During the exercise, participants engaged residents on common methods used by fraudsters, including impersonation, phishing and attempts to obtain sensitive banking details such as one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs) and account passwords.

The initiative follows previous editions of the walk, including last year’s outing in Kano, as part of efforts to take fraud prevention education directly to communities.

Speaking during the exercise, Olorunfemi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, said public education remained an important part of addressing financial fraud.

“Fraud tactics continue to evolve, making it important for consumers to understand how these schemes work and the steps they can take to protect themselves. Taking awareness directly to communities provides an opportunity to engage people, address misconceptions and reinforce basic security practices. Tackling financial fraud also requires collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, industry stakeholders and consumers,” he said.