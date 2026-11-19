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• Baba-Ahmed: President will struggle to win north, lose entire south-east

•Insists president has lost public confidence, cannot recover lost ground

• Says governors misleading Tinubu with unrealistic vote promises

•Reiterates commitment to opposition coalition

Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expanded his re-election campaign itinerary to 20 states, including all seven states in the North-west, in an intensified political mobilisation drive aimed at overwhelming opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

The revised campaign calendar seen by THISDAY yesterday showed that Tinubu has attended or is now expected to attend rallies in Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto states, with the North-west remaining the hotbed of the 2027 presidential contest.

The development comes as a former Special Adviser to Tinubu on Political Matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, yesterday said the Nigerian leader was desperate to retain power, explaining that he would struggle to win any state in northern Nigeria in the 2027 general election if the contest is free, fair and credible.

‘Shock and Awe’ (also called rapid dominance) is a military strategy that uses overwhelming force, speed, and dramatic displays of power to paralyse an enemy’s perception and break their will to fight.

The story confirms THISDAY’s recent report that events of the last few days may have compelled the president to substantially revise his initial plan to personally campaign in only 12 states, as political developments across northern Nigeria, particularly the growing visibility of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar threatens to complicate the re-election calculations of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

With nearly 63 per cent of Tinubu’s 2023 presidential votes coming from the 19 northern states, the battle to retain that support has become central to his second term ambition, it was gathered.

But beyond the expanded rally schedule, the president’s re-election campaign is building a broad-based mobilisation network, drawing in support groups, political associations, grassroots organisations and media platforms to drive his second-term ambition.

The mobilisation strategy is expected to extend beyond conventional rallies to include door-to-door campaigns, community engagements and coordinated media campaigns aimed at taking the Tinubu message to households, markets, professional groups and other constituencies across the country.

The network includes platforms such as Door-to-Door Campaign, Arewa for Asiwaju, Tinubu Again Movement, and other support groups operating across the geopolitical zones.

First Lady and Her Renewed Hope Initiative

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu leads the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) as its National Chairman and founder, running social investment, health, education, and empowerment programs across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.

Food Security & Social Investment: Runs food outreach schemes for vulnerable households, widows, persons with disabilities, and the elderly—such as a recent distribution to around 2,500 vul-nerable residents in Akwa Ibom State

The President’s wife is pushing relentlessly with the Renewed Hope campaign to make sure the distribution of food items, medicines, farming implements, motorcycles and tricycles reach the vulnerable. She is mobilising several women groups, market women, traders unions to support her husband’s reelection bid.

Seyi Tinubu and His City Boy Movement

The City Boy Movement is a youth mobilization and grassroots political initiative led by Seyi Tinubu, who serves as its founder and patron. According to the organization, it champions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and operates across all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group focuses on youth engagement, civic education, economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and mobilizing grassroots support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election

Under the new timetable, the president’s campaign engagements in the region began in Kaduna State, where the APC held its official campaign flag-off on October 24, 2026. He was subsequently in Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10, followed by Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on November 17.

The president will return to the region on December 2 for a rally in Katsina, before proceeding to Kano on December 17. He is also scheduled to visit Gusau, Zamfara State, on December 28, while Sokoto will host him on January 5, 2027.

The itinerary places the president’s seven North-west engagements across a period of more than two months, with the Sokoto rally coming towards the end of the nationwide campaign programme.

In all, the APC’s nationwide campaign calendar contains 37 rallies across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between October 24, 2026 and January 13, 2027. Tinubu is scheduled to attend 20 of the rallies.

The North-west accounts for seven of the president’s 20 scheduled appearances, while the North-east has three, North-central three, South-west two, South-east two and South-south three.

Beyond the North-west, Tinubu has visited or is scheduled to visit other parts of the country, including Uyo and Port Harcourt in November, Jos, Maiduguri, Ibadan and Enugu, among other locations.

The campaign’s second phase is scheduled to open in Yola, Adamawa State, on January 4, 2027, with the president expected to attend the rally before travelling to Sokoto the following day.

The nationwide campaign programme is expected to culminate in a major closing rally in Lagos on January 13, 2027.

The schedule, contained in the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) nationwide campaign rally calendar, covers an 82-day period from the official flag-off to the closing rally, with the upcoming events expected to focus on the Tinubu administration’s record, party unity, and mobilisation of supporters, party structures and stakeholders across the states.

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu Won’t Win a Single Northern State

Meanwhile, a former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, yesterday said the Nigerian leader is desperate to retain power, explaining that he would struggle to win any state in northern Nigeria in the 2027 general election if the contest is free, fair and credible.

Baba-Ahmed, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was facing widespread public disenchantment, anger and frustration over the state of the country, warning that the president had lost considerable political ground and might no longer be able to recover it.

Speaking in an interview with Trust TV, he said that based on the current mood of Nigerians towards the ruling party, it would be difficult for the APC to secure meaningful electoral victories across the country, particularly in the North.

“President Tinubu has lost it. I don’t think that President Tinubu can recover lost ground. I’m not sure if the ground is level, APC would win a single state in the North. And I’m very serious,” he said.

The PRP chairman said the president’s political difficulties were compounded by the failure of governors, particularly those from northern Nigeria, to confront him with the realities of insecurity and economic hardship in their states.

He added: “On the basis of the current disposition of the public towards APC at all levels, it would be a miracle if they genuinely win two or three states in the North.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they lose all the five states in the South-east. Maybe two or three states in the South-south. And maybe two states in the South-west, too. I’m very serious.”

He questioned the basis on which governors were promising the president millions of votes, arguing that such assurances could create a false sense of electoral security and further undermine the ruling party.

“On what basis would you promise two million votes? On what basis? So it’s a distribution. If indeed they tell him that kind of thing and he believes them, then I think he deserves to lose even more,” he said.

According to him, the governors themselves were among those facing public anger, making their promises to deliver huge votes for the president questionable.

“Because, one, it creates complacency. He believes them. These are people that people are very angry with as well,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed criticised the northern governors for failing to collectively approach the president earlier to draw his attention to the worsening security situation in the region, insisting that they should have acted before the crisis became politically damaging.

He said the North was virtually under siege from bandits, kidnappers, killers and religious extremists, with several communities and villages living under the control of armed groups.

“Why couldn’t northern governors go to the president two years ago, all these ministers, their governors, they are defecting. And say, look, first discuss it. Should we go to the president and tell him we have a problem?” he asked.

He said they should have told the president plainly that the region was facing an unprecedented security challenge.

“Sir, the North is being virtually invaded by crime. Killers, bandits, kidnappers, religious extremists. A whole army of all sorts of people. They’re taking the lives of our people.

“They’re taking over territories. They’re keeping villages and communities under them for a long time. This is the truth, sir. We need to do something dramatic. We need to do something. Otherwise, if we leave it late, we’ll have no ground to cover to win the election,” he said.

The former presidential adviser also faulted the administration’s earlier dismissal of complaints about economic hardship, recalling the president’s response when religious leaders reportedly raised concerns about the deteriorating living conditions of Nigerians.

He said the administration was now acknowledging the difficulties it had previously played down, but argued that the recognition had come too late to reverse public resentment. He said: “There is a time to make amends. And there’s a time when it’s too late.”

Baba-Ahmed maintained that if the 2027 election was free, fair and credible, the level of suffering and disenchantment across the country would make it difficult for Tinubu to secure another term.

PRP Chair Restates Commitment to Opposition Coalition

On the opposition coalition, he said considerable progress had been made towards building a united political platform capable of challenging the APC, although he acknowledged that the different parties and presidential aspirants might continue to pursue separate political activities for now.

He said the coalition had produced three major policy documents representing different segments of its proposed programme, adding that its members were conscious of the difficult political environment in which they were operating.

“We have put together excellent ideas. Three major documents that represent different segments of what we will represent if we get power,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed, however, cautioned against expecting the coalition to disclose all its strategies, arguing that the opposition was operating in a hostile political environment where revealing its plans could expose it to suppression.

“We are living in a very hostile environment. This administration, the APC administration, would crush you with the slightest opportunity. They would crush you,” he said.

He also dismissed concerns that the existence of several presidential aspirants within the coalition would undermine its chances, insisting that its leading candidates were competent individuals who understood the need for compromise.

According to him, at least five of the six or seven candidates associated with the coalition were credible contenders who could perform well in a genuinely competitive election.

“All these parties that are in the heart of the coalition have excellent candidates. They are very good Nigerians. Persons with competence and integrity and the desire to fix this country,” he said.

He added that none of the aspirants had indicated an unwillingness to step aside if the coalition eventually settled on another candidate.

“These candidates are not averse to making sacrifices when it is necessary. There is no candidate there that will tell you that it’s either me or nothing. If it’s not me, let Tinubu come back. None,” he said.

Besides, Baba-Ahmed said the coalition was founded on the principle of compromise and that its members understood that the overriding objective was to rescue the country rather than advance individual political ambitions. “This coalition is about give and take. And Nigeria has the main goal,” he said.

He also defended the political significance of Kaduna as a location for opposition activities, describing the state as a strategic political centre whose influence extended across northern Nigeria and the country.

According to him, Kaduna reflected the political and cultural diversity of the North and provided an important platform for national political engagement.

He alleged that opposition groups were encountering obstacles in accessing facilities in Kaduna, recounting how organisers of a programme were initially given permission to use a venue but subsequently had the approval withdrawn.

According to him, the organisers eventually moved the event to Abuja, where the cost of holding such activities was considerably higher.

Baba-Ahmed said the opposition was concerned that similar restrictions could emerge in Abuja, where several coalition activities were expected to take place, alleging that the ruling party was becoming increasingly desperate to frustrate its opponents.