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•Says Nigerians deserve to know why US strategist deleted posts

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded to know whether President Bola Tinubu’s recorded Villa interview was part of a $4.5 million lobbying arrangement undertaken on Nigeria’s behalf.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the interview, which could have been done by credible Nigerian journalists, was given away to a foreign journalist to cover the president’s inadequacies and incoherent responses.

According to the former vice president, “When Tinubu is ready for an interview, he should let Nigerians know. He cannot invite a strategist registered to work for his government, record a publicity production and advertise, while ‘Sitting on a Flat Man-date as ‘coming soon’, like a trailer from 51 Iweka Road, Onitsha.”

The ADC presidential candidate said, ‘’Hungry Nigerians are not here to market his failed movie. They have suffered through Part One of Tinubu’s government, and they will not sit through a sequel.”

In a statement by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said United States filings identified Diana London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ on work for the Republic of Nigeria through Aster Legal.

The filings recorded a $4.5 million retainer paid to DCI Group but did not identify the interview as a service covered by that payment.

The statement said, “After praising Tinubu’s government and Nigeria’s partnership with the United States on her social media accounts, Diana London deleted the posts. She has not explained why Nigerians are entitled to ask what changed between the glowing praise and its disappearance.

“Someone who could delete her own public praise of this government without an explanation has given Nigerians reason to wonder what will survive the editing of her interview.

“Will difficult questions and awkward answers re-main in the final cut? Or will Nigerians be served a carefully redacted, defensive account that mutilates the facts? The presidency can put those doubts to rest by releasing the full, unedited recording.”

Atiku said the Tinubu administration had turned an opportunity for scrutiny into a publicity exercise.

He stated, “Even while trying to package a publicity stunt as an interview, the Tinubu administration flounders. The same poor judgment that has turned its promised reforms into deeper hardship is on display in its inability to put the President before journalists for credible questioning.

“Why is the presidency announcing an interview as ‘coming soon’ and deploying government appointees and social media handlers to promote it like a film premiere? So far, they have released only photographs.”

Atiku added, “If Sitting on a Flat Mandate is a movie, where is the trailer? If it is an interview, why the suspense? Nigerians do not need a photo album and a ‘coming soon’ notice to hear their President answer questions.

“The President has yet to face the sort of sustained questioning that Nigerian television journalists can put to him. A credible presidential interview should allow room for unscripted questions and follow up questions.

“Nigerians deserve to know the terms of this encounter and whether London’s professional relationship with a firm working for the government will be disclosed when the programme airs.”