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•Okoye seeks clarification of legal framework for electronic transmission of results

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has maintained that independent election results tabulation should serve as a complementary mechanism to the legally established collation process, rather than a substitute, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The commission cautioned that unofficial projections and figures compiled independently by private organisations must not be presented to the public as results officially declared by the electoral umpire.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the position known on Tuesday in Abuja during a stakeholders’ roundtable convened by Yiaga Africa to develop a Code of Conduct for Independent Election Results Tabulation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amupitan, who was represented by INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Bayo Boyode, said the proposed code was aimed at improving electoral transparency, ensuring responsible handling of election information and strengthening public trust in the outcome of elections.

He emphasised that INEC remained the sole constitutionally empowered institution to officially declare election results, warning that independent tabulation must not undermine the authority of the statutory collation process.

“Independent tabulation must not be presented as a substitute for the statutory collation process, nor should unofficial projections or privately aggregated figures be communicated as officially declared election results.

“The Commission’s position is clear: Independent verification should complement electoral accountability, not create competing centres of statutory authority,” he said.

The INEC chairman noted that the credibility of the electoral process extended beyond the conduct of voting, stressing that the accuracy, transparency and public confidence in the procedures for counting, collating and declaring votes were equally important.

He said the commission was working to enhance the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and its result validation mechanisms to improve the tracking and verification of election results.

Amupitan, however, observed that technological innovations alone could not deliver credible elections without effective procedures and responsible conduct by political actors.

Former INEC National Commissioner and spokesperson, Festus Okoye, called on the commission to provide Nigerians with a clear explanation of the legal provisions governing electronic transmission of results and the role of the IReV portal before the 2027 elections.

Okoye stressed the need to clarify the distinction between uploading polling unit results electronically to the IReV portal and transmitting results to the next stage of the collation process.

He explained that Section 60(3) of the Electoral Act provides for the electronic upload of polling unit results to the IReV portal, which enables citizens to monitor proceedings and access results from polling units.

However, he said results used for collation at the registration area level were covered by Section 60(5) of the Electoral Act, which requires presiding officers to transmit results to the next collation level.