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Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned Nigerians against politicians promising to reverse President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of petrol subsidy, describing such promises as deceptive and capable of undermining the country’s long-term economic recovery.

The minister spoke yesterday during an interactive town hall meeting with market associations across the FCT, where he canvassed support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He urged traders in Abuja to resist political rhetoric aimed at discrediting the reforms, insisting that although the policies had imposed temporary hardship on Nigerians, they were necessary to lay a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Wike noted that successive administrations had recognised the unsustainable nature of the petrol subsidy regime but failed to take decisive action because of political considerations and lack of courage.

“This country was nearly gone. For you to say that you must try to change what is happening means that you must lay a foundation first, and when you lay a foundation, you give it time to grow,” he said.

Wike argued that the subsidy regime had contributed to the inability of governments to meet critical obligations, including the payment of salaries and pensions, as well as adequate funding of public institutions.

He maintained that the removal of the subsidy had improved revenue allocations to states and local governments, facilitated the clearance of pension arrears and strengthened funding for public universities.

The minister also claimed that public universities had operated for more than three and a half years without industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), attributing the development to improved funding and institutional autonomy.

“If we allow these policies that the government has put in place to mature, what is going to happen in the next four years will be good. Forget about people coming to tell you stories,” he added.