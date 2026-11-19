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Linus Aleke in Abuja





Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger have signed a new cross-border security pact aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and tackling terrorism across their shared borders.

The new arrangement was not unrelated to the divisions within the Multinational Joint Task Force following the withdrawal of Niger and other members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on January 28, 2024.

Niger also formally announced its withdrawal from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on March 29, 2025 following months of strained regional security cooperation in the aftermath of the July 2023 military coup and subsequent tensions with ECOWAS.

To address the gap, which terrorists could exploit to perpetrate attacks across the porous borders, Musa said the new defence agreement allowed troops from the member countries to pursue terrorists, armed bandits, and other criminal groups up to five kilometres across shared borders as part of efforts to strengthen regional counter-terrorism operations.

The defence minister, who made the disclosure during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, explained that the new pact would enable security forces to pursue fleeing militants, who attempt to evade military operations by crossing into neighbouring countries.

Musa also revealed that Nigeria was receiving real-time intelligence, satellite imagery, and training support from the United States to strengthen its counter-terrorism capabilities and improve operational effectiveness.

According to him, Nigerian troops have recently neutralised several terrorist and bandit commanders during overnight operations across the North-east and North-west regions.

He said, “The agreement is particularly significant for border communities in Cameroon’s Far North Region, where the activities of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have continued to pose security challenges along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.”

Defence Headquarters last week said the Cameroonian Defence Force had handed over no fewer than nine family members of surrendered terrorists, including two women, to troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in Banki, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the area.

Meanwhile, details of the new arrangement, including its operational procedures, rules of engagement, and safeguards for civilians, are yet to be made public.