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Adedayo Adejobi





Nigeria and South Africa have a history forged in sacrifice, solidarity and a shared struggle for African dignity.

But as fresh tensions over xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals threaten to test that relationship, a leading Nigerian international relations scholar has cautioned that Abuja must resist the temptation to answer provocation with diplomatic theatrics.

Professor Jide Owoeye, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Lead City University, Ibadan, believes Nigeria’s newly appointed Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, must tread carefully.

Owoeye insisted that an understanding of the country’s peculiar political and social realities, rather than public confrontation, will determine the success or otherwise of his diplomatic mission.

His intervention comes amid renewed conversations between Fani-Kayode and the South African government, against the backdrop of persistent concerns over attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

For Owoeye, the question is not whether Nigeria should defend its citizens. It unquestionably should. The more important question is how that defence is pursued without aggravating an already delicate relationship or jeopardising the interests of Nigerians who continue to live, work and prosper in South Africa.

These people are mostly the locally needed professional contributing to socio-economic advancement in South Africa, he noted.

Reflecting on the ambassador’s presentation of credentials and the remarks that accompanied it, the professor expressed reservations about the timing and approach.

He said, “I saw the clips of his presentation of credentials. I don’t think that was the moment to begin to declare policy. Presentation of credentials is presentation of credentials.

“You are not the only one presenting credentials. You present your credentials and leave. When you now become the sitting ambassador, what you didn’t see before, you may now see it more clearly.”

It was a pointed observation, but one rooted in a broader argument: diplomacy requires more listening than grandstanding, more cultural intelligence than public declarations.

Owoeye, who has visited South Africa repeatedly since the immediate aftermath of apartheid, including a recent visit to Cape Town, says the country’s present predicament cannot be understood without appreciating the scars of its past.

He recalled Nigeria’s extraordinary contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle, describing a period when the country went far beyond the expectations of geographical proximity or conventional diplomatic obligation.

Nigeria, he noted, supported South African liberation activists.

Owoeye stated, “We brought those anti-apartheid activists here. Many of them went to school here. Many attended University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Ibadan etc. Nigerian government paid for them. Nigerian government took money from salaries of Nigerians to pay for support for South Africa to be able to put an end to apartheid.”

He stressed that Nigeria treated the struggle as though it were its own.

But the generation that benefited from that solidarity is gradually giving way to a younger population for whom the history is increasingly distant.

Owoeye suggested that generational disconnect was central to understanding the hostility directed at Nigerians and other African migrants.

He said, “The generation has changed. The generation that is going around attacking foreigners, not just Nigerians alone, didn’t know. They might read history, but it’s not like feeling it. All that we did for them.”

Yet, rather than interpreting every xenophobic incident as a direct expression of hostility towards Nigeria, Owoeye urged a more nuanced reading of South Africa’s internal challenges.

He identified unemployment, inequality, inadequate housing, educational deficits and the enduring spatial divisions created by apartheid as underlying factors fuelling resentment against foreign nationals.

According to him, the post-apartheid government inherited a deeply fractured society in which economic opportunities and infrastructure remained unevenly distributed.

The townships, in particular, continue to bear the consequences of apartheid-era segregation, with overcrowding, poor infrastructure and limited access to essential services contributing to social frustration and violence.

In such an environment, foreign nationals can become convenient scapegoats for failures that are fundamentally domestic.

“Sometimes in societies it happens. If there is a domestic problem, sometimes you think it’s the foreigner that is the cause,” Owoeye said.

He explained, “For instance, the government of Uganda under Idi Amin threw out the Asians calling them pests. The consequence of that action for Ugandian economy was worse. At the height of graduate unemployment in Nigeria, we banned influx of university graduates from Ghana.”

He said, “Our government wasted no time in sending them off. Remember the Ghana must go episode. So, what happened in South African was not new. Not an isolated case. “

Owoeye was, however, careful not to absolve the South African authorities of responsibility. He questioned the apparent difficulty in confronting groups involved in attacks on foreign nationals, stating that the government must find a lawful and effective means of protecting life and property.

He acknowledged, nevertheless, that South Africa’s political history complicated the use of force against protesters, given the brutality associated with policing during apartheid.

For the professor, this is precisely why Nigeria must understand the political psychology of its southern African counterpart before deciding how best to engage it because narrative of Nigerians in South Africa must not be reduced to the images of attacks, harassment and displacements.

He stated that the number of Nigerians who continued to enjoy successful lives in South Africa far exceeded those directly affected by xenophobic hostility.

From university professors and medical doctors to nurses, engineers and other professionals, he said Nigerians had established themselves in significant numbers across the country making useful contributions there.

“There is no South African university that doesn’t have a Nigerian professor. There is no major South African hospital that does not have a Nigerian nurse, pharmacist or doctor,” he declared.

According to him, the distinction between the experiences of Nigerian professionals and those of traders operating in economically disadvantaged communities is important. The traders in townships and urban areas are more exposed to competition, resentment and hostility.

Owoeye stated that the visibility of successful Nigerian traders, particularly those who expand their businesses rapidly, could sometimes provoke resentment among economically vulnerable sections of the host population.

He described Nigerians as fiercely enterprising and commercially ambitious, qualities that have enabled many to prosper abroad but which, in certain circumstances, can generate friction with local communities.

His argument was not that Nigerians should surrender their ambition or accept hostility. Rather, he believed Nigeria must learn to combine enterprise with cultural sensitivity.

Drawing comparisons with Lebanese and Indian business people in Nigeria, he observed, “They know how to manage the host community. But, we don’t. We are the ones who are over visible rather than maintaining a low profile in foreign land.”

He criticised what he described as the tendency of some Nigerians abroad to operate businesses without sufficiently integrating local people into their economic activities, sometimes importing workers and associates from Nigeria rather than employing members of the host community.

He also cited complaints about cultural insensitivity and social behaviour, arguing that such conduct can deepen perceptions of exclusion and resentment.

“You have to manage the host community well. They are not saying you shouldn’t be rich, but you don’t go about grand standing,” he said.

For Owoeye, these are uncomfortable but necessary conversations Nigeria must have with its citizens abroad.

The implications for Fani-Kayode’s assignment are considerable. Owoeye believes the ambassador’s first responsibility should be to understand the society in which he has been posted, establish relationships across political and social divides, and pursue practical guarantees for the safety and dignity of Nigerians.

He cautioned against an approach that might appear combative but ultimately expose Nigerians living in South Africa to greater difficulties.

Owoeye said the ambassador must distinguish between defending Nigeria’s national interest and allowing diplomatic exchanges to become exercises in public posturing.

There is also a need, in his view, to recognise the limitations within which President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration operates, particularly given the historical sensitivities surrounding the use of state security forces against protesters.

Owoeye’s argument is not an invitation to diplomatic passivity. It is a call for strategic engagement, one that combines firmness on the protection of Nigerian citizens with an appreciation of South Africa’s domestic complexities.

He believed Nigeria had sufficient historical goodwill and diplomatic standing to make its voice count. But that influence must be exercised intelligently.

The stakes are high. South Africa remains one of Nigeria’s most important partners on the African continent, with both countries occupying influential positions in continental diplomacy, trade and regional affairs.

A deterioration in relations would therefore extend beyond the immediate concerns of Nigerians living in South Africa, potentially undermining broader African cooperation.

For Owoeye, the enduring lesson is that historical solidarity must be preserved through contemporary understanding.

Nigeria once stood firmly behind South Africans when the latter needed international support to dismantle apartheid. Today, as Nigerians face hostility in parts of the country, Abuja must insist on their protection without losing sight of the larger relationship.

The challenge before Fani-Kayode, therefore, is not simply to speak forcefully on behalf of Nigeria. It is to convert diplomatic influence into tangible protection, sustained engagement and mutual understanding.

And that, in Owoeye’s estimation, will require something more valuable than a fiery speech: a clear-eyed appreciation of the country, its people and the forces shaping its politics.

In the delicate business of diplomacy, being heard is important. Getting results without making matters worse is the real measure of success.