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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Allied People’s Movement Presidential Campaign Council (APM-PCC), yesterday, said it has accepted the challenge thrown by

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, to state which Nigerian president has performed up to President Bola Tinubu in office.

In his defence of the Tinubu administration, the Alake issued a confident challenge to Nigerians to name any civilian government in Nigeria’s history that has achieved more across the socio-economic and political space in three short years, or point to a viable alternative to the economic “shock therapy” administered since May 2023.

Alake’s argument relied on a classic technocratic sleight-of-hand, substituting macro-level corporate and institutional corrections for micro-level human realities.

However, the Director of Strategic Communications Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization, Richard Ihediuwa, said a blow-by-blow audit of his claims revealed why his narrative of “shared prosperity” collapsed when confronted with the daily survival metrics of the average Nigerian household.

According to Ihediuwa, on “Broad-Spectrum Achievements” and “Shared Prosperity” Alake asserted that “every sector has been touched, moving Nigeria out of the doldrums into what we now call “shared prosperity.”

But, on a the reality check, Ihediuwa said, ‘’To claim “shared prosperity” after a three-year stretch where food inflation breached historical highs (reaching a multi-decade peak of 34.8%), families spending over 120% of income on food, and millions, 63% of Nigeria’s population pushed into acute multi-dimensional poverty, is an exercise in political fantasy.

‘’While federation revenues surged (thanks to multi-trillion-naira FAAC windfalls), that wealth remained trapped in government vaults and bank balance sheets. For the average Nigerian, prosperity was not shared; austerity was distributed universally.’’

According to APM PCC chieftain, on “Taking the Bullet” and the Skyscraper Foundation Metaphor, Alake claimed that restructuring an economy is like building a skyscraper where you need a deep foundation. According to him, Tinubu took the bullet because previous leaders lacked the courage to implement these reforms.

‘’The reality check: Mr. Alake’s claim is faulty. Previous administrations indeed lacked the political will to remove the petrol subsidy and unify the exchange rate, choosing instead to kick the can down the road. But does he remember that this was his principal’s prescription even then? He requested a phased approach to subsidy removal.

‘’Be that as it may, Alake’s architectural analogy exposes the Tinubu administration’s fatal flaw. When you dig the foundation of a skyscraper, professional builders do not detonate dynamite right beneath the building at the same time. The foundation will collapse. Taking the bullet is admirable only if you protect the citizens standing behind you.

‘’By executing simultaneous, compounding shocks (subsidy removal plus FX devaluation plus electricity tariff hikes) without an effective, functioning social safety net, the administration proved it was willing to sacrifice the patient to save the hospital.’’

Continuing on fuel subsidy removal and the “cabal” Alake declared that subsidy was not profiting the average man but enriching smugglers, invoice-inflating importers, and a parasitic cabal, the APM PCC said on the reality check, ‘’No serious economist defends the old petrol subsidy regime; it was an unsustainable, corrupt drain on national resources that mortgaged Nigeria’s future.

‘’Yet, it is not impossible to give Nigerians a benefit for being producers of crude oil while ending a corrupt regime. Alake failed in defending the execution. Ending a subsidy that artificially suppressed fuel prices overnight-without first deploying mass transit alternatives, fixing domestic refineries, or cushioning transport cost – turned a necessary policy medicine into an immediate economic poison for ordinary citizens.

‘’The cabal was indeed sidelined, but the ordinary worker who now spends 400% more on commuting to a stagnant minimum-wage job paid the price.’’