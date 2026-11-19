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Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Executive Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Lukmon Agbaje Abiodun, has appealed to international climate-finance institutions and development partners to extend direct support, technical assistance, and strategic partnerships to local governments to combat flooding and other climate-related threats.

Abiodun made the appeal at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

He said local governments, being closest to vulnerable communities, must be empowered with the resources and technology needed to translate global climate commitments into practical interventions capable of protecting lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

Represented at the conference by Dr. Sunday Toka, a UNFCCC Technical Expert, the chairman presented Ayobo-Ipaja’s climate adaptation initiatives and outlined the council’s proposed Integrated Climate–Flood Resilience Infrastructure Programme, designed to strengthen flood management, improve emergency response, and mitigate the growing effects of climate change across the LCDA.

He called on the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Adaptation Fund, World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB) and United Nations agencies to make climate financing more accessible to qualified local governments for the implementation of community-focused adaptation projects.

The proposed programme, he said, would focus on strengthening flood-control infrastructure, improving monitoring and early-warning systems, enhancing emergency response and building the capacity of local institutions to manage climate risks.

He explained that the council’s Complaint and Situation Room could be upgraded into a more effective climate-response coordination hub through investment in advanced monitoring technology, equipment, personnel training and improved communication systems to facilitate timely responses to flood incidents.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over Lagos’ vulnerability to climate change, particularly extreme rainfall, rising sea levels, flooding and intense heat, risks aggravated by rapid urbanisation, population density and pressure on infrastructure.

Lagos State’s Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan identifies extreme rainfall, sea-level rise and extreme heat as major climate-impact drivers threatening the state’s population, infrastructure, assets and livelihoods, with vulnerable communities facing disproportionate exposure to climate-related hazards. lcarp.ng

Against this backdrop, Lagos State has been pursuing climate adaptation and resilience strategies, including the Lagos Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan and the Climate Change Mainstreaming Strategy launched in June 2024 to strengthen the state’s response to climate risks and promote sustainable development. United Nations

The state has also continued to emphasise the mobilisation of climate finance and the development of resilient infrastructure as essential components of its climate response, placing adaptation, financing and community-level action at the centre of its climate policy discussions.

COP31, taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, brings together governments, international organisations, climate experts, development partners and civil society to advance global climate action, including adaptation, climate finance and the implementation of climate commitments. UNFCCC +1

Against the backdrop of global calls for climate finance to translate into practical and measurable outcomes, Abiodun stated that local authorities should not be left out of the financing architecture, particularly when they are responsible for addressing climate-related challenges at the grassroots.

He stressed that direct support to qualified local governments must, however, be guided by appropriate national coordination frameworks, environmental safeguards, transparent procurement processes and robust accountability mechanisms to ensure the effective utilisation of funds.

The chairman said stronger collaboration among international development institutions, national governments, state authorities and local councils would accelerate the delivery of adaptation projects and help communities withstand the growing impact of climate change.

He maintained that the effectiveness of climate commitments should be measured not merely by agreements reached at international conferences but by their impact on communities, including the number of households protected, livelihoods secured, infrastructure strengthened and lives saved.