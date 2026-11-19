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• Food production rose 1.84% in 2026

•Minister faults unverified annual food crisis forecasts by FAO, seeks data accountability

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, yesterday warned that the country’s agricultural output was growing below the rate of population expansion, raising concerns about its capacity to meet rising domestic food demand.

Kyari spoke at the presentation of the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Report by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He said cereal production grew by 1.84 per cent in 2026, below the country’s estimated population growth rate of 2.01 per cent.

He said the gap underscored the need to accelerate agricultural productivity, improve access to quality inputs and address persistent weaknesses in the country’s farming system.

The minister, however, questioned the credibility of recurring food insecurity projections supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), insisting that such assessments must be subjected to monitoring and evaluation to establish whether their predictions corresponded with actual conditions.

Kyari, who had previously faulted the 2026 food security report, said it was unacceptable for organisations to repeatedly publish alarming forecasts without returning to verify their accuracy after the periods covered by the projections had elapsed.

His comments followed the latest FAO-backed Cadre Harmonisé assessment, which projected that 33.5 million Nigerians could face acute food insecurity during the June-August 2027 lean season, up by 6.7 million from the 26.8 million projected for October-December 2026.

He had earlier cautioned against politicising the projections, stating that they should serve as early-warning instruments rather than be presented as an indictment of the federal government.

At yesterday’s event, he challenged the methodology and accountability behind assessments that repeatedly forecast worsening food insecurity without subsequent verification.

The minister said, “We’ve been here that we see these reports coming out every year that do not speak to what is happening on the ground, and numbers are peddled, and periods were also mentioned. It’s like a prediction, it’s like a forecast of what they see.”

Kyari said the absence of follow-up assessments made it difficult to establish the reliability of such reports, adding that he would discredit projections that could not demonstrate evidence of monitoring and evaluation.

He commended NAERLS for presenting a transparent assessment methodology that compared the 2026 farming season with the preceding year.

He also expressed concern over declining output in ginger, cocoyam, millet and soybean, particularly the performance of soybean, where increased cultivated land failed to translate into higher production.

He attributed the development partly to poor-quality seeds and urged the National Agricultural Seeds Council to address the problem.

Kyari challenged NAERLS to expand its data coverage beyond the 10 leading producing states and provide comprehensive figures on the total land area cultivated nationwide to give a more accurate picture of Nigeria’s agricultural capacity.

He called for the inclusion of both wet and dry-season production in future assessments, directing the agency to commence preparations for the dry-season report to establish the country’s overall agricultural output.

According to him, a comprehensive assessment covering production between January and June, alongside the remaining months of 2026, would enable the government to better measure the impact of its agricultural interventions.

The minister maintained that agricultural production had improved over the past two years, attributing the gains to federal government interventions in fertiliser distribution, mechanisation, agricultural financing and guaranteed minimum price arrangements.

He said the 2025 farming season recorded the highest production in three years, while the 2026 wet season delivered a marginal improvement over the previous year.

Kyari recalled that the federal government distributed 2.15 million bags of fertiliser during the 2024 wet season, while the Bank of Agriculture’s guaranteed minimum price programme provided offtake arrangements for farmers.

He also identified the establishment of the National Agricultural Development Fund and the restructuring and recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture as measures designed to strengthen financing for the sector.

The minister disclosed that deliveries under the second phase of the government’s mechanisation programme were expected to commence within two to three months.

He added that the government was preparing to release grains purchased under the guaranteed minimum price programme to moderate market prices, while the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative planned to distribute three million bags of fertiliser within a month to reduce input costs.

Kyari also highlighted new investments in agricultural processing, including a $33 million greenhouse investment under the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme in Cross River State.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, urged NAERLS to make its assessment more responsive to Nigeria’s diverse agricultural systems and the government’s food security priorities.

Abdullahi advocated the revival of a proposed tier-based classification of food security crops to guide resource allocation and ensure that interventions focused on commodities with the greatest national relevance.

He said the classification would enable the government to prioritise crops based on their geographical spread, contribution to food security and potential to meet growing domestic demand.

He also called for the inclusion of farming systems in future assessments, noting that information on mixed cropping, intercropping and other production practices was essential to understanding farmers’ responses to climate change.

The minister urged researchers to pay greater attention to inflation-sensitive commodities, particularly tomatoes and pepper, whose price movements have significant implications for household expenditure and market stability.

He also called for a more concise executive summary linking government policies to actual production outcomes to facilitate the evaluation of agricultural interventions.

Presenting the report earlier, Executive Director of NAERLS, Prof. Yusuf Ahmad Sani, said cereal production increased by 1.84 per cent to approximately 29.4 million metric tonnes in 2026, while 13 of the 17 major crops assessed recorded higher output than in 2025.

Ginger, Cocoyam, Millet and Soybean Recorded Declines

Sani attributed the decline in soybean production, despite an estimated 3.5 per cent expansion in cultivated area, partly to poor-quality seeds and inadequate fertiliser application.

He explained that some farmers wrongly assumed legumes did not require fertiliser, whereas soybean needed nutrients, particularly single super phosphate, to achieve improved yields.

The assessment also showed that the national average price of NPK fertiliser increased by approximately 40 per cent to N38,000, with prices ranging from N33,000 to N50,000 across the agricultural zones.

However, prices of most agricultural commodities declined between 2025 and 2026, with rice, onions and eggs recording increases.

On the methodology, Sani said the assessment involved selecting two agricultural zones and four local government areas in each state, with 10 farmers interviewed in every selected local government area.

The researchers also conducted focus group discussions and consulted state agricultural development programmes, ministries, extension agents, development partners and market operators to obtain additional information.

He said the findings were based on field assessments conducted between August 31 and September 6, 2026, alongside secondary rainfall data obtained from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency covering January to August.

The report identified access to quality seeds as the leading constraint facing farmers, accounting for 28.8 per cent of reported challenges. Other constraints included inadequate extension services and training, labour shortages and limited access to grants and agricultural inputs.

It also highlighted regional disparities in agricultural production, with the North-central zone leading in cereals, legumes, roots and tubers, while the North-west accounted for the largest share of vegetable production.

The assessment further identified the concentration of output in a few states for some commodities, underscoring the need to strengthen extension services, improve farming practices and expand access to quality inputs to raise productivity nationwide