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Alex Enumah in Abuja





Families members of victims of the 1949 Enugu coal mine massacre have called on the government of the United Kingdom to comply with a judgement of a Nigerian court, which ordered the payment of £420 million compensation over the dastardly act.

The victims’ families made the call on Wednesday during a peaceful march in front of the office of the British High Commission in Abuja.

The protesters with lighted candles and memorial banners, urged the UK government to comply with the February 5 judgement of Justice A.O. Onovo of the High Court of Enugu State.

It would be recalled that the court had found the colonial administration of the UK guilty, describing the massacre as an unlawful and extrajudicial violation of the right to life.

While holding the British colonial administration liable, the court ordered a substantial compensation, formal apologies, and diplomatic action.

The judge held, “These defenseless coal miners were asking for improved work conditions; they were not embarking on any violent action against the authorities, but yet were shot and killed.

“The 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th respondents should pay £20 million per victim, totalling £420 million, payable by the British government as effective remedy and compensation for the violations of the right to life.

“They will also pay post-judgment interest at 10% per annum until fully paid while claims for pre-judgment interest and exemplary damages are hereby refused.”

However, 10 months after the judgement, the UK government neither lodged an appeal against the judgement nor carried out the orders of the court.

As part of activities marking the 77th anniversary of the tragic November 18, 1949 Iva Valley Coal Mining Massacre in Enugu, families members of the 21 unarmed Nigerian coal miners gunned down by colonial forces, embarked on the protest to draw attention of the international community to their plight and also stressed the need for compliance with the orders of the court.

In a statement, Prof Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, who represented Mazi Greg Nwachukwu Onoh and the surviving dependents and families of the deceased victims, emphasised the timeless words of the legal maxim, “Actus curiae neminem gravabit (an act of the court shall prejudice no one), yet the prolonged denial of redress for this grave violation of the right to life continues to demand reckoning”.

Akinseye-George stated that as legal representatives observing the post-judgement landscape, they had observed that the Federal Government of Nigeria had exercised its constitutional right of appeal to the Court of Appeal.

He stated, “While we await the ultimate wisdom of the appellate court, the sacrosanct principle remains that abi jus, ibi remedium (where there is a right, there is a remedy); the breach of the right to life must be accounted for, and dependents adequately compensated.

“The British Government, whose colonial administration bore direct lability, has neither appealed nor challenged the judgement since its delivery on February 5, 2026 to date.

“Having failed to invoke appellate mechanisms for reasons best known to them, equity demands that the British Government cease its unconscionable delay. Vigilantibus, non dormientibus, jura subveniunt (the law aids the vigilant, not the indolent) there exists no legal justification for non-compliance when no stay of execution or appeal operates from their end.”

The statement added, “On behalf of our clients, we hereby urge the British Government to demonstrate respect for the rule of law and judicial integrity by immediately complying with the judgment in Suit No: E/909/2024 of the Enugu State High Court.

“As the families march peacefully today with lighted candles and memorial banners, we remind the world that historical atrocities carry enduring liabilities.

“The memory of the 21 Iva Valley martyrs must be honoured through prompt and equitable restitution.”

The British colonial administration had on November 18, 1949 ordered colonial police officers to open fire on 21 coal miners, at the Ivy Valley Coal Mine in Enugu, who were then protesting poor working conditions, wage dispute, and discriminatory labour practices.

After over six decades of the incident, a human rights activist, Mazi Greg N. Onoh, in 2024, sued the UK government, demanding redress and compensation for families of victims.

The plaintiff in the suit marked: E/909/2024, sought an acknowledgment of liability, a formal apology from the British government, and comprehensive compensation for the loss of their loved ones.

In his judgement the court found the UK government guilty of the massacre and ordered compensation to victims’ families.