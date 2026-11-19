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Kayode Tokede





The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday called on European investors to move beyond extracting raw materials from Africa and instead invest in the continent’s energy, critical minerals and industrial development through integrated value chains.

Elumelu made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Castelfalfi Dialogues 2026, the Europe–Africa Strategic Dialogue Forum, held in Tuscany, Italy.

Speaking on the theme, “Energy, Critical Materials and Supply Chain Resilience”, Elumelu argued that Africa must no longer remain a supplier of raw materials to European industries without benefiting significantly from the value generated through processing and manufacturing.

He noted that although Africa possesses abundant natural resources, while Europe has the capital, technology and markets, the continent has yet to fully benefit from this economic relationship.

“We will not be Europe’s raw-material diversification strategy. Europe lost Russian gas and has seen disruption in the Gulf. I understand that. But the Europe–Africa relationship cannot continue to be one of extractive dependency, with Africa as the reliable supplier of raw materials and little or no value created on the African continent,” he said.

He noted that the difference between a supply chain and a value chain is where the value is created, maintaining that value must be created in Africa.

“For the first time, Europe’s security interest and Africa’s industrial interest point the same way. Let us not waste it,” he echoed.

Highlighting investment opportunities, the Chairman of Transcorp identified natural gas, electricity, critical minerals and human capital as four major areas requiring stronger Europe–Africa collaboration.

On natural gas, he noted that Nigeria has approximately 200 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves but continues to flare significant volumes while exporting much of the remainder as liquefied natural gas.

“The European opportunity is not only to buy our LNG. It is to co-invest in the processing: the fertiliser plants, the petrochemicals, the gas-fired industrial parks.

“The Italian government has put his name on a plan for Africa, and I want to say to our Italian friends that the African private sector takes that seriously. We are ready to be partners,” he said.

On power, he said, “The binding constraint on African industrialisation is not minerals or capital. It is electricity. Six hundred and fifty million Africans have none. No one builds a smelter or a data centre where the grid fails. European grid and renewables technology, deployed with African operators who know how to deliver, is the most bankable thing on this agenda.”

According to him, Africa has lithium, cobalt, graphite and manganese, and Europe needs them, adding that the Democratic Republic of Congo produces 70 per cent of the world’s cobalt and captures almost none of the value because the refining happens elsewhere.

“If Europe wants a secure supply of battery materials that is not routed through a single competitor, the only durable way to get it is to put the refineries in Africa, with African equity and real African partners,” Elumelu explained.

He added that human capital was Africa’s greatest asset.

“The biggest waste in Africa is the waste of young talent – too often forced to migrate at great personal cost, and at great cost to Africa’s future. We all need to invest in Africa’s youth,” he said.

Citing the Dangote Refinery as an example of Africa’s capacity to create value at scale, Elumelu said the project demonstrated how African capital could transform the continent’s industrial landscape and reduce dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

He said, “European private capital is not afraid of Africa. It is afraid of being first and alone. That is the job of public finance and guarantees: take the first risk, so that private capital can follow. And then invest through African institutions, not around them.”

He concluded by reiterating his philosophy of Africapitalism, which promotes the leadership of Africa’s private sector in driving economic development through long-term investments and partnerships.

“Neither of us needs the other’s charity. Build value chains that leave the refining, the processing and the equity in Africa, and Europe gets the only supply security that lasts: a supplier that is also prospering,” he said.

Elumelu urged Europe and Africa to seize the opportunity to build mutually beneficial economic partnerships, stressing that the continent was ready to work with investors willing to support its industrial transformation.