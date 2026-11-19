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• Governance, insecurity, inflation keep sovereign rating at ‘B’ despite positive outlook

•Agency projects 4.3% economic growth in 2026 and 2027

•Warns policy slippage, weaker capital inflows could reverse gains

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos





Nigeria’s debt interest payments are projected to absorb about 29 per cent of government revenue in 2026, more than twice the 13.8 per cent estimated for countries with comparable credit ratings, highlighting the continuing strain of weak revenue mobilisation on the country’s public finances.

The burden, according to Fitch Ratings, reflects Nigeria’s structurally low revenue base and heavy reliance on relatively expensive domestic borrowing, which continue to undermine debt affordability despite the country’s moderate debt-to-GDP ratio.

Presenting the agency’s latest assessment of Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating at its Nigeria briefing in Abuja on November 17, Fitch Ratings’ Director of Sovereigns, Gaimin Nonyane, explained that although the country’s economic reforms had strengthened policy credibility, external liquidity and resilience to shocks, significant structural weaknesses continued to constrain its creditworthiness.

Fitch affirmed Nigeria’s long-term sovereign rating at ‘B’ but revised its outlook to Positive from Stable on October 9, 2026. The agency said the improvement reflected the gains from policy reforms and growing confidence in the continuity of economic policies through the January 2027 elections.

However, the agency stressed that the positive outlook should not be mistaken for an upgrade, noting that governance weaknesses, security challenges, elevated inflation and oil dependence continued to weigh on the country’s credit profile.

Its assessment showed that Nigeria’s three-year average interest-to-revenue ratio stood at 30.6 per cent, compared with 9.1 per cent for ‘B’-rated peers. The country’s average public debt-to-GDP ratio, at 33.4 per cent, was considerably lower than the 52.2 per cent median for the same category of countries.

This contrast underscored the problem facing Nigeria, that the country’s debt stock is relatively moderate by international standards, but its limited revenue base makes servicing that debt considerably more difficult.

Fitch also identified Nigeria’s weak governance indicators as a major constraint, putting the country’s World Bank governance percentile ranking at 19.6, against 36 for countries with comparable ‘B’ ratings.

According to Fitch, inflation remains another major weakness, with the agency putting Nigeria’s three-year average inflation at 17.3 per cent, substantially above the 5.6 per cent median for ‘B’-rated countries, while projecting an average inflation rate of 15.4 per cent in 2026.

Despite these challenges, Fitch identified improvements in Nigeria’s external position as an important source of strength.

The country’s gross foreign exchange reserves reached $55 billion as of November 6, 2026, compared with $43 billion at the end of 2025. Net reserves also improved significantly to $34.8 billion at the end of 2025, from just $4 billion at the end of 2023.

The agency projected that reserves would cover 6.3 months of current external payments by the end of 2026, compared with 4.1 months for its ‘B’-rated peers.

It also acknowledged the contribution of improved crude oil production and domestic refining to the country’s external position. Nigeria’s crude production had recovered sufficiently to meet its OPEC quota of 1.5 million barrels per day, supporting oil export earnings.

Fitch estimated that oil export earnings represented approximately eight per cent of GDP in the first half of 2026, with earnings rising by about 25 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Increased domestic refining, it added, was helping to reduce foreign exchange demand for imported petroleum products.

However, the agency warned that Nigeria remained vulnerable to international oil price movements. It projected average Brent crude prices of $70 per barrel in 2027 and $60 per barrel in 2028, down from $87 per barrel in 2026.

Lower oil prices, it explained, could narrow the country’s current account surplus and reduce export receipts, potentially weakening the external position.

On the economic outlook, Fitch projected that Nigeria’s economy would grow by 4.3 per cent in 2026 and maintain the same growth rate in 2027, before moderating slightly to 4.2 per cent in 2028.

It also forecast that the general government fiscal deficit would widen to 3.6 per cent of GDP in 2026, from 3.1 per cent in 2025, before narrowing to 3.3 per cent in 2027 and 3.1 per cent in 2028.

The agency said it expects inflation to moderate gradually, with its end-year forecast declining from 15.1 per cent in 2026 to 12.2 per cent in 2027 and 10.9 per cent in 2028.

Nevertheless, it cautioned that the projected improvement would depend on the continuation of credible monetary and fiscal policies, particularly as the country approaches the January 2027 elections.

Fitch identified sustained disinflation, continued implementation of reforms, stronger foreign reserves and improved mobilisation of domestic non-oil revenue as conditions that could support a future rating upgrade.

Conversely, deterioration in policy consistency, renewed foreign exchange market distortions, weaker external financing and a sustained widening of the fiscal deficit could trigger a negative rating action. The agency said its next sovereign rating review of Nigeria was scheduled for April 2027.

Besides, Fitch’s assessment of state finances showed that although internally generated revenue grew by 26 per cent annually on average between 2021 and 2025, VAT by 41 per cent and FAAC transfers by 35 per cent, federal allocations remain central to states’ operating revenue growth.

More revealingly, PAYE, it said, accounted for more than half of state IGR between 2022 and 2025.

In 2025, it noted that aggregate IGR grew by 41 per cent, while PAYE increased by 40 per cent. Fitch noted that states have no flexibility to determine PAYE rates, and that the increase partly reflected the federal government’s minimum wage adjustment and improved state-level collections.