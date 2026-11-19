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• South Africa, Botswana, Kenya lead African subscription

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Dangote Petroleum Refinery plans to increase the size of its initial public offering (IPO) by up to 30 per cent to approximately $2.1 billion, following overwhelming investor demand that saw subscriptions reach nearly $4.5 billion, about three times the initial offer.

The proposed expansion would see the refinery increase the number of shares available from the initially planned 4.1 billion to as many as 5.33 billion, including an overallotment option, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The development could make the listing one of the largest stock market offerings in Africa, underscoring strong investor appetite for the refinery, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, a Reuters report said.

A senior executive of Dangote Refinery said the company planned to issue additional shares up to the permitted level, subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Details of the enlarged offer are expected to be announced after regulatory clearance.

The refinery is expected to list on the Nigerian Exchange later this month.

However, the allocation of shares will not be evenly distributed among investors, with retail subscribers expected to receive their full applications, while overseas investors are likely to bear the bulk of the scaling back.

Local pension funds are also expected to receive allocations close to the amounts they requested, two people involved in the transaction said.

“The guys that won’t get all their allotment are the offshore guys,” one of the lead advisers to the offer said.

A stockbroker involved in the transaction disclosed that additional shares would be distributed on a pro-rata basis among investors who subscribed for more than 100 million shares.

Demand from outside Nigeria was led by investors in South Africa, Botswana and Kenya, with South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation among those that subscribed to the offer.

The IPO prospectus showed that the refinery had earlier raised approximately $2.5 billion through two private placements involving 7.2 billion shares before the public offering. However, the identities of the investors involved in the private placements were not disclosed.

The public offering is not underwritten, although Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV has committed to subscribe for up to $400 million, representing about 19 per cent of the enlarged offer. It was not immediately clear how much of the commitment had been allocated.

Following the IPO, Dangote is expected to retain approximately 83.5 per cent ownership of the refinery, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), an early investor, will see its stake reduced to about 6.5 per cent, the report stressed.

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