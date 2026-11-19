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Wale Igbintade





A dispute over the authority of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute Chappal Energies founder, Ufoma Joseph Immanuel, took a dramatic turn yesterday as his defence lawyers staged a walkout after Justice Mojisola Dada ordered the continuation of his trial at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

The defence team, led by Oluseun Awonuga, SAN, had insisted that a subsisting Federal High Court order restrained the anti-graft agency from proceeding with the prosecution.

However, Dada directed that the trial should continue on an accelerated basis, prompting the lawyers to withdraw from the proceedings in protest.

When the matter resumed, EFCC counsel, Ekene Iheanacho, SAN, informed the court that the case was scheduled for continuation of trial.

However, Immanuel’s counsel, Awonuga, objected, drawing the court’s attention to two processes, which the defence said it had filed and served on the prosecution.

One of the applications brought to the court’s attention an existing restraining order, while the other challenged the competence of the prosecution.

Dada, however, observed that the processes were not in the court’s file.

In response, Awonuga explained that the registrar had informed him that the documents needed to be printed in colour.

He subsequently produced the documents and showed them to the judge.

In a brief ruling, Dada directed that the trial proceed on an accelerated basis.

But Awonuga insisted that two applications filed by the defence were still pending before the court.

He said the first was dated July 3, 2026, and served on the prosecution on July 6, while the second was filed on October 30 and served on November 2.

The senior advocate argued that the order relied upon in the October application restrained EFCC from proceeding with the charge.

He also challenged Iheanacho’s continued appearance in the matter and asked him to respond to the issue on the record.

The defence maintained that both the commission and its counsel had been duly served with the restraining order.

Awonuga informed the court that Immanuel had been admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for almost a month pursuant to an order of the Federal High Court.

He said a subsequent order directed that his client return to the hospital immediately to continue receiving medical treatment.

According to the defence, Dada declined to take cognisance of both the hospital admission and the subsequent court order in her ruling.

Following his submissions, Awonuga sought the court’s permission to withdraw and subsequently walked out of the courtroom with members of his legal team in protest.

In response, Dada said Immanuel would have 30 days to engage another lawyer, should he wish to do so.

She adjourned the case until January 25, 2027, for continuation of trial.

In a related development, Justice Josephine Obanor, in an October 2026 ruling, reaffirmed her earlier order of September 11, 2025, and held that EFCC ought to have challenged the decision through an appeal if it was dissatisfied with it.

Obanor maintained that the commission could not disregard a subsisting court order and proceed with criminal charges as though the order did not exist.

The ruling followed a suit instituted by Chappal Energies Mauritius Limited, Intermediate Investments Limited, and Immanuel against the Attorney-General of the Federation, EFCC, Nigeria Police, R28 Limited, Biswal Limited, and Adebisi Adebutu.

The court had restrained EFCC from taking further steps in Charge No. ID/27000C/2025, Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Ufoma Joseph Immanuel and Intermediate Investments Limited, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

It also restrained the commission from relying on specified documents already tendered in the criminal proceedings.

“A subsisting order of court remains binding until it is set aside or otherwise lawfully discharged,” Obanor held.

EFCC filed the criminal charge before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja Division, on October 7, 2025, accusing Immanuel and Intermediate Investments Limited of offences bordering on obtaining property by false pretences and forgery.