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Wale Igbintade





The coroner’s inquest into the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of internationally acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has been adjourned to January 19th, 20th and 28th, 2027, for hearing, with the deceased’s family, Atlantis Paediatric Hospital and Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital agreeing on the sequence for presenting their witnesses.

The adjournment followed the return of the matter to the Coroner’s Court after the Lagos State High Court declined to intervene in the proceedings, holding that the inquest had not reached a stage warranting judicial review and directing that it should continue before the coroner.

At the resumed proceedings before Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji of Coroner’s Court 9, Igbosere District, Lagos, counsel to the parties agreed that the deceased’s family would present its witnesses first, followed by Atlantis and then Euracare.

Counsel to Euracare, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), informed the court that it was the first time all parties were appearing before it following the conclusion of proceedings at the High Court.

He said the matter was listed for mention to enable the parties to receive directions on the way forward in view of the High Court’s judgment.

In response to the magistrate’s inquiry about the outcome of the proceedings, Osipitan explained that the High Court had held that the matter was not yet at a stage requiring judicial review and consequently directed that it be returned to the Coroner’s Court for continuation of the inquest.

He subsequently tendered a copy of the judgment before the magistrate.

Counsel to the deceased’s family, Chukwudi Enebeli (SAN), clarified that the matter was struck out on the ground that the Coroner’s Court had jurisdiction to proceed with the inquest and that there was no basis for judicial review at that stage.

Enebeli, however, sought an adjournment, explaining that Euracare had only just served, in open court, the witness statement on oath of Dr. Majekodunmi.

He said the family required time to examine the statement and determine whether a response would be necessary.

Counsel to Atlantis, Dr. Abiodun Layonu (SAN), aligned himself with the submissions on the effect of the High Court’s judgment but also requested an opportunity to respond to Euracare’s witness statement.

Layonu expressed concern that the statement had been filed and served more than a month after the High Court’s judgment, questioning the reason for the delay.

He nevertheless indicated that his clients were willing to proceed without further arguments on the issue.

The magistrate reminded counsel that the proceedings were inquisitorial in nature, recalling the preliminary meeting held at the commencement of the inquest, during which the rules governing its conduct were discussed.

She urged all parties to bear in mind the distinctive nature of coronial proceedings as the inquest progressed.

The court also sought clarification on whether all parties had filed the witness statements on oath of their respective witnesses in preparation for the hearing.

During the proceedings, Osipitan asked whether Lagos State Government officials subpoenaed to testify would be required to file witness statements on oath or could simply appear in court and give oral evidence.

The magistrate clarified that filing witness statements on oath was not mandatory for such witnesses and that subpoenaed government officials could appear before the court and give oral evidence.

Osipitan disclosed that Euracare had, for the time being, filed the witness statement of one witness, while reserving the right to file additional statements as the proceedings progressed, if necessary.

Layonu, on his part, confirmed that Atlantis had filed all its processes and was ready to proceed with the hearing.

He also raised the question of whether witnesses should remain outside the courtroom while others were giving evidence, as is customary in ordinary court proceedings.

The Atlantis counsel argued that such exclusion might be unnecessary, considering the inquisitorial nature of the inquest and the need for parties to hear the evidence being presented.

Osipitan opposed the position, insisting that the conventional practice of excluding witnesses from the courtroom should be maintained.

The magistrate said the issue would be considered and determined when the proceedings reached that stage.

Enebeli subsequently informed the court that the family had also filed its witness statements on oath and was ready to proceed with the hearing.

On the sequence for presenting evidence, Enebeli recalled that the family’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), had earlier indicated its willingness to commence the presentation of witnesses.

Although he initially said he would need to confirm the position before making a definitive undertaking, Enebeli eventually reaffirmed the family’s readiness to take the first position.

Layonu confirmed that Atlantis was agreeable to presenting its witnesses second, while Osipitan indicated that Euracare would take the third position.

Master Nkanu was reportedly admitted to Euracare Hospital on January 6, 2026, after being referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital for urgent medical intervention.

He died in the early hours of January 7, 2026.

Following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) reportedly established a prima facie case of medical negligence against three doctors associated with the two hospitals.

The council also reportedly issued interim suspension orders against the doctors pending the conclusion of formal disciplinary proceedings.

The inquest is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, including the events leading to his admission, referral and treatment at the two hospitals.