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• Cites $11bn P&ID scandal, seeks stronger local institutions, ethical standards

Wale Igbintade





Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged African countries to end their dependence on foreign arbitration centres and strengthen local dispute resolution institutions to attract international commercial disputes.

He said Africa must move beyond exporting commercial disputes to jurisdictions such as London, Paris, Geneva, Washington and Stockholm and develop credible arbitration institutions capable of earning international confidence.

Osinbajo spoke yesterday while delivering the keynote address at the 2026 annual conference of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) in Lagos.

He was represented by a former Lagos State Attorney-General and his former Chief of Staff, Mr. Ade Ipaye.

The conference was themed, ‘Reimagining Arbitration and ADR in Africa: Innovation, Integrity, and Commercial Justice in a Changing World.’

Osinbajo said the continent’s ability to maximise opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) depended partly on efficient, affordable and reliable mechanisms for resolving commercial disputes.

He lamented that major disputes involving oil and gas, mining, infrastructure and telecommunications had historically been referred to foreign jurisdictions, allowing foreign arbitrators and institutions to shape much of Africa’s commercial jurisprudence.

“For much of the last century, arbitration in Africa was largely something that happened to us rather than by us. Our disputes, especially the big ones in oil and gas, mining, infrastructure and telecommunications, were exported to London, Paris, Geneva, Washington and Stockholm,” he said.

While acknowledging improvements in Africa’s arbitration landscape, he identified Nigeria’s Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 as an important development, particularly its provisions on third-party funding, emergency arbitrators, consolidation of proceedings and mediation.

He also identified Lagos, Kigali, Cairo, Mauritius, Nairobi and Johannesburg as emerging arbitration centres competing for international recognition.

Osinbajo identified innovation, integrity and commercial justice as three critical pillars for repositioning arbitration and alternative dispute resolution across Africa.

On innovation, he argued that dispute resolution should be treated as essential economic infrastructure, like electricity, ports and broadband, because investors consider the cost and time required to enforce contracts when deciding where to do business.

He advocated wider adoption of technology, including virtual hearings, electronic documentation, real-time transcription and remote examination of witnesses, to reduce costs and delays.

He also supported the responsible use of artificial intelligence in document reviews, evidence summaries and legal research.

However, he cautioned against allowing AI to replace arbitrators’ independent judgment.

“Parties appoint a human being for his or her judgment, and that judgment cannot be delegated to an algorithm,” he said, urging arbitral institutions to establish guidelines on AI deployment, disclosure and accountability.

On professional integrity, Osinbajo cited Nigeria’s controversial $11bn arbitration dispute with Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) as a warning about corruption and misconduct.

He recalled that a London commercial court had set aside the award against Nigeria in October 2023, after finding that it had been obtained through fraud, including bribery and the improper use of privileged Nigerian government legal documents.

“The integrity of arbitration was not protected by the process; it was rescued at great cost despite the process,” he said.

He called for stricter disclosure requirements concerning arbitrators’ relationships, repeat appointments and potential conflicts of interest, including those involving third-party funders.

The former Vice-President also urged governments to strengthen their capacity to defend arbitration claims involving public contracts, describing such responsibilities as matters of national interest.

He called on African courts to respect party autonomy, avoid unnecessary interference in arbitral proceedings and enforce awards promptly, while intervening where evidence of fraud or corruption exists.

On commercial justice, Osinbajo said arbitration must become affordable and accessible to small and medium-sized businesses, rather than remain largely the preserve of big corporations and governments.

He noted that AfCFTA’s proposed single market of more than 1.3 billion people required dependable mechanisms for resolving cross-border disputes.

“If a Nigerian supplier cannot enforce a contract against a Liberian buyer quickly and affordably, the free trade area exists on paper, but not in the ledger where it matters,” he said.

He advocated affordable fees, expedited procedures, online dispute resolution, effective enforcement mechanisms, wider adoption of the Singapore Convention on Mediation and stronger cooperation among African courts.

Also speaking, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, urged the federal government and businesses to reduce their reliance on foreign arbitrators and give Nigerian practitioners greater opportunities to handle commercial disputes.

She maintained that Nigeria possessed the expertise to compete internationally and should demonstrate greater confidence in its arbitration institutions.

“We are 60 plus years post-colonial times. We should stop using foreign arbitrators when others don’t know it more than we do, and appoint Nigerian arbitrators,” she said.

Badejo-Okusanya urged Nigerian institutions to publicise their achievements, including cases handled, duration and costs of proceedings, and outcomes of court challenges to arbitral awards.

“Our institutions in Nigeria do more work than the world knows. So let us show it. Let’s showcase ourselves. Let’s blow our trumpets,” she said.

She also cautioned lawyers against abusing court proceedings to frustrate arbitration, stressing that its effectiveness should be measured by cost, timely resolution and enforceability of awards. She advocated mentorship and practical training for younger practitioners.

In his opening remarks, NICArb President, Omoruyi Omonuwa, SAN, said Africa must move beyond being a user of international arbitration to becoming a trusted destination for resolving commercial disputes.

He said opportunities created by AfCFTA, cross-border investments, digital commerce, infrastructure development and the energy transition required efficient and impartial dispute resolution mechanisms.

Omonuwa urged Nigeria to translate the progressive provisions of the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 into practical improvements, identifying innovation, integrity, inclusion, capacity building and judicial partnership as priorities.

He called for practical recommendations, clear institutional responsibilities and measurable commitments from the conference.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions that promote commercial justice and investment confidence.

He identified the Lagos State Multi-Door Courthouse, Citizens’ Mediation Bureau and Lagos Court of Arbitration as important institutions supporting the state’s dispute resolution framework.

Sanwo-Olu urged African countries to strengthen their arbitration frameworks, embrace appropriate technologies and maintain high professional standards to attract international disputes.

Earlier, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Oladipo Akinosun, SAN, warned that arbitration must not become another source of delay and excessive costs for businesses.

He urged practitioners to embrace technology while protecting confidentiality, fairness and professional independence.

“ADR must never become an operation for additional delay and red tape,” he said, adding that its effectiveness should be measured by timely resolution, proportionate costs, enforceability and preservation of business relationships.

President of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), Audley Sheppard, disclosed that the council hoped to bring its New York Convention roadshow programme to Nigeria to strengthen judicial capacity and promote enforcement of arbitral awards.

He said the programme had facilitated judicial colloquia in several African countries, including Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

“We hope to bring this programme to Nigeria in a not-too-distant future,” he said.

Sheppard explained that the initiative was designed to improve judicial understanding of the New York Convention and the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration through collaboration with local partners.