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Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





As Nigeria’s image continues to attract negative perception due to sundry socio-economic and political tendencies, former President Goodluck Jonathan and several stakeholders within and outside the country will on Saturday seek ways of rebranding the country at The Paul Alaje Colloquium (TPACOLLOQUIUM).

According to the organisers, the former president who is billed to deliver the keynote address, had already confirmed his participation at the event billed for the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on preparations for the third edition billed for Saturday, the convener of the annual colloquium and Senior Partner at SPM Professionals, Dr. Paul Alaje, said four distinguished Nigerians from different walks of life were considered to lead discussions at the event themed, “The Brand: Nigeria,” adding that Jonathan was selected because of his democratic credentials, having voluntarily relinquished power to an opposition candidate after losing at the polls.

Besides, he said the former Nigerian president is presently not known to have any partisan affiliation, stressing that the colloquium is completely non-partisan.

According to him, the colloquium would, among others, x-ray Nigeria’s macroeconomic fundamentals, including inflation, income per capita, and gross domestic product (GDP), among others, vis-a-vis the nation’s huge resource endowment.

Nigeria’s GDP, he pointed out, rallied to about $500 billion during the Jonathan administration but continues to struggle below $300 billion since then, even as inflation has not been able to decelerate to a single digit as was the case during that era.

But Alade pointed out that the current administration was making efforts to better the economic environment, urging Nigerians to work across political and party lines to address the challenges facing the country.

Providing further insight on why the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of this year’s colloquium settled for the “The Brand: Nigeria,” Alaje said it was borne out of the concern about how Nigerians are treated and perceived in some foreign countries.

Alaje, who said he witnessed first-hand some of the discriminatory actions against Nigerian citizens abroad, said it became expedient to examine the reasons behind the country’s negative international image.

He revealed that some foreign missions had expressed interest to be part of the Saturday event, explaing that this would provide and opportunity to Nigerians to engage international representatives on how the country is perceived and what needs to change.

“Some embassies are coming; some of them have indicated interest. I don’t want to announce their names,” he said.

Discussions at the event will dwell on five major areas: economics, governance, artificial intelligence, health and creativity.

Specific issues expected to feature include reversing the country’s brain drain, establishing appropriate rules for artificial intelligence, attracting investment into the creative industry, expanding opportunities for Nigerian content and rebuilding public confidence in government institutions.

According to Alaje who is an economist, the objective was to ensure that conversations about Nigeria’s image were connected to citizens’ everyday experiences and the country’s actual development challenges.

Providing more details on the event, the Chairperson, TPAColloquium 2026, Fehintoluwa Oduekun said TPAColloquium is an annual, national, non-partisan platform that brings together distinguished leaders, policymakers, business executives, academics, civil society organizations, professionals, creatives, and young Nigerians.

Its purpose, she said, is to hold meaningful conversations that confront structural bottlenecks and chart actionable pathways for Nigeria and Africa.

“Building on the momentum of the 2025 edition, which gathered more than 500 in person delegates and 80 institutions to examine how to break the cycle of poverty and create pathways to shared prosperity, this year’s theme “THE BRAND: NIGERIA.” will through solution-oriented dialogue seeks to inspire bold actions to reposition, redefine, and rebrand Nigeria.

“The first edition featured His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, as our Keynote Speaker, while the second edition welcomed Professor P.L.O. Lumumba.

“For this third edition, we are honored to announce that the keynote address will be delivered in person by His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, GCON, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.

“Rather than treating national identity as public relations, this 2026 colloquium will examine the lived reality behind the brand. It will focus on reversing the health paradox, governing emerging artificial intelligence, unlocking capital for the creative economy, strategically position our contents for growth and rebuilding trust in governance and institutions,” she said.