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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of exporting what it described as President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos-style politics of violence and intimidation to other parts of the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

The opposition party alleged that APC-linked supporters had sustained a year-long campaign of attacks against its members, supporters and campaign activities, insisting that the ruling party, rather than the opposition, should be held responsible for the growing political tension across the country.

The NDC National Campaign Council, in a statement issued Wednesday by its Deputy Spokesperson, Dr. Sam Omale, was reacting to allegations by the APC Presidential Campaign Council Spokesperson, Dele Alake, that opposition parties were recruiting thugs ahead of the 2027 elections.

Describing Alake’s allegations as an attempt to divert attention from the activities of suspected ruling party supporters, the NDC said the APC was adopting a familiar pattern of political intimidation to suppress opposition activities.

It said: “The APC supporters are the ones perpetrating a year-long campaign of terror against the NDC across Nigeria. And Nigerians are not surprised, as this ongoing violence is simply a chapter from President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos State pattern of political violence and agbero style of governance, introduced since 1999 and now being exported across the entire country.”

The party, however, did not provide independent evidence linking the APC leadership to the specific incidents it cited.

In presenting what it described as a record of attacks against its members and candidates, the NDC recalled an incident on July 18, 2025, when Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, allegedly threatened its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, warning him against entering the state without prior clearance.

It also accused Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, of making inflammatory remarks in a viral video in Ilesa, where he allegedly instructed APC supporters in Yoruba to identify and kill members of the rival Accord Party before an election.

The NDC lamented that the senator had not faced what it considered appropriate accountability over the incident.

The party further alleged that armed hoodlums invaded its campaign office in Enugu on October 10, 2026, killing one of its members, Ifeanyi Christopher Nwolie.

It also cited an attack on a town hall meeting organised by the party in Oregun, Lagos, on November 12, 2026, during which several supporters were reportedly injured.

The opposition party accused Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, of deploying suspected political thugs to obstruct Obi’s condolence visit to Yelwata following the massacre of residents in the community.

It further alleged that Obi and members of his campaign entourage had repeatedly been targeted in Calabar, Delta and Edo states, while the campaign team of its vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was also attacked in Kano.

The NDC challenged Alake to direct his appeals for peaceful political conduct to President Tinubu, whom it accused of making statements capable of encouraging political aggression.

It specifically recalled the president’s widely reported declaration that political power was not served “a la carte”, as well as his directive to supporters to “grab it, snatch it, and run away with it”.

The party also accused the President of previously expressing his determination to win elections by every available means and celebrating divisions within the opposition.

According to the NDC, its growing political support, particularly for the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, was driven by public dissatisfaction with the APC administration rather than any mobilisation of violent groups.

It argued that the economic hardship, rising poverty and worsening insecurity confronting Nigerians had created widespread discontent with the ruling party.

“The NDC does not need to instigate citizens who are already pushed to the wall by daily hunger, multidimensional poverty and rampant insecurity,” the statement said.

“What the APC is witnessing at its rallies is not sponsored disruption; it is the genuine, spontaneous rejection of a failed government by a traumatised populace.”

The party maintained that its political mobilisation was anchored on policy alternatives, competence and the engagement of young Nigerians in productive activities rather than recruiting them as instruments of political violence.

It accused the APC of laying the groundwork for possible restrictions on opposition activities ahead of the elections, alleging that the ruling party was attempting to create an atmosphere that could justify a crackdown on rival political organisations.

The NDC also alleged that opposition parties were being prevented from displaying campaign posters and billboards or accessing public facilities for political rallies in some states.

Describing such actions as threats to multiparty democracy, it accused the APC of pursuing a one-party political arrangement through intimidation and the suppression of competing political voices.

The party challenged the ruling APC to rein in individuals allegedly responsible for political violence and engage Nigerians on its performance in government.

“No intimidation will deter the NDC from rescuing Nigeria in 2027. We are an issues-based campaign,” it declared.

The opposition party urged Nigerians to support its candidates in the 2027 general election, promising that an NDC-led administration would promote transparency, reduce what it described as wasteful government expenditure and restore the country’s international standing.