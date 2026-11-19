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• Accuses commission of bias

• Raises concerns over short notice, questions commission’s commitment to IReV transparency

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone its proposed November 28 mock accreditation and results collation exercise to allow for adequate preparation and meaningful participation by all political parties.

ADC-PCC accused INEC of bias, and alleged that its invitation to participate in the exercise was deliberately delayed until November 18, the final day for the submission of names of participating agents.

In a statement in Abuja by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, ADC-PCC said the commission’s letter dated November 16, 2026, notifying stakeholders of an exercise of such national importance, barely two days before the deadline for submitting names, was hasty, unfair and inimical to transparency.

The council stated that political parties had been given less than two weeks to mobilise, train and submit agents for a nationwide exercise covering all 774 local government areas, and two polling units in each of the country’s 8,838 Registration Areas.

ADC-PCC stated, “How does INEC expect political parties to adequately prepare, mobilise, train and submit their agents for an exercise of this magnitude within such a short time? This is not preparation; it is an ambush.

“A mock exercise designed to test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the 2027 general election cannot be credible if critical stakeholders are effectively excluded by an unreasonable timeline. INEC cannot test electoral credibility through an incredible process.

“We, therefore, demand that INEC immediately postpones the exercise to give political parties sufficient time to nominate their agents, prepare adequately and participate meaningfully in the process.”

In a related development, ADC-PCC rejected what it described as INEC’s unacceptable position that it would not electronically transmit and publish results from Ward, Local Government and State collation levels on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV) during the 2027 general election.

The campaign council was reacting to comments reportedly made on Tuesday by INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, that the commission had neither developed nor tested the necessary system for uploading results from the ward, local government and state collation levels.

ADC-PCC said the position was unacceptable and contradicted the expectations of Nigerians, who had consistently demanded greater transparency in the electoral process.

It stated, “Nigerians fought for and demanded real-time electronic transmission of election results precisely to eliminate the manipulation that often occurs between the Polling Unit and subsequent collation levels.

“Any attempt to weaken, delay or abandon electronic transmission and public visibility of results at the various levels of collation is an invitation to electoral manipulation. INEC must not create loopholes that would undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections.”