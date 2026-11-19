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• Court grants accelerated trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The federal government has re-arraigned the alleged fake Director-General (DG) of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, and four others on a fresh 36-count charge, bordering on forgery, impersonation, using forged document as genuine, giving and receiving gratification.

They were arraigned before Justice Halilu Yusuf of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Yusuf, has however, ordered accelerated trial of the five defendants, fixed November 30, to rule in their bail applications.

The ICPC had on October 29 arraigned Adeyemi before the court on a 22-count charge, bordering on forgery, impersonation and obtaining over N27 billion to start the alleged fake agency and another N3.8 billion for personnel costs, among others.

At the November 9 proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution filed an amended 36-count charge to include four other defendants: Aminu Abdullah; Ogaba Harry; Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe.

Their arraignment for the amended charge could, however, not go on that day as Tahir informed the court of the absence of the fourth defendant, Florence Omameh, adding that she was on admission at a hospital in Abuja.

This prompted the court to adjourn the defendants’ arraignment on the amended charge to November 18.

At yesterday’s re-arraignment, all five defendants were present in court, while the amended charge was read to them in the open court.

Counts one to 22 as well as Counts 25, 27, 29, 33, 34, 35 and 36 directly affected Adeyemi, while he and the fifth defendant, Akhigbe were joined in Count 32 of the charge.

Aminu Abdullah was solely mentioned in Counts 22 and 24, while only Count 26 affected Ogaba Harry.

While Omameh was only mentioned in Count 28, Akhigbe was mentioned in Counts 30, 31 solely and jointly with Adeyemi in Count 32.

In some of the charges against Adeyemi, ICPC accused him of forging documents purportedly signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appointing him as Director-General of PFIPC, and occupying government office facilities at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase III.

ICPC also alleged that Adeyemi forged a document to the Accountant-General of the Federation captioned “Re: Request for approval of self-accounting status” for what it described as fake and non-existent agency to operate within the government financial reporting structure.

It also alleged that Adeyemi forged documents to the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to get a domain name for the agency.

The commission further accused him of gifting N210,000 to Aminu Abdullahi, an Assistant Chief Technical Officer in the Office of the Secretary General of the Federation (OSFG), “to facilitate the allocation of office space,” without official authorisation.

According to the anti-graft agency, Adeyemi allegedly gifted N300,000 to Ogaba Harry, an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, to facilitate the release and handover of two official vehicles (a Prado SUV and Land Cruiser SUV) to him, the charge said.

The prosecution stated that Adeyemi allegedly committed the offences between 2024 and 2026, adding that they contravened provisions of Sections 364, 366, and 132 of the Penal Code Cap. 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990, Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Section 9(a) and punishable under Section 9(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Adeyemi and his co-defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the amended 36-count charge was read to them in the open court.

Following their not-guilty pleas, Tahir asked for a date for commencement of trial to enable the prosecution to bring its witnesses to court to prove its case against the defendants.

The senior advocate also sought an order of the court for accelerated trial on a day to day basis, in view of the national and global attentions the case has attracted.

However, defendants’ lawyers, Ibrahim Angulu SAN, A.I.Garba, Ochai Jacob Otokpa, Chigozie Eze and Ifeanyi Egwe for the first to the fifth defendants respectively, told the court that they filed bail applications for their clients.

The prosecution, however, opposed the applications, stating that the first defendant was a flight risk and had the resources to interfere with witnesses.

Tahir added that, “It will be in his interest to remain in detention as people he obtained money under false pretence are after him.”

After listening to arguments for and against the bail applications, Justice Halilu granted the prosecution’s application for accelerated hearing and adjourned to November 30 for ruling on the defendants’ bail.

He, however, ordered that Adeyemi, Abdullah and Harry be remanded at Kuje Correctional Center, while Omameh and Akhigbe be remanded at Suleja Correctional Center.