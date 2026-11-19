Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday arraigned one Halimat Adenike Tejuosho before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

In the five-count criminal charge read against her, the defendant alongside one Gidado Ibrahim (now in custody) were alleged to have between August 2024 and October 2024 obtained the sum of N603, 400,000 from one Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, under the false pretence that they will facilitate her appointment as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), an offence contrary to Section 1 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related Offences Act. 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

She was also alleged to have collected in tranches the sum of N259,900,000, N262,500, N50,000.000, and N21 million using Access and UBA account.

When the charge marked: CR/473/26 was read against her, the defendant pleaded not guilty, following which prosecution counsel, Yahaya Tarfa pleaded for a date for the commencement of trial.

Responding, lead counsel to the defendant, Chucks Uguru interjected and sought the permission of the court to present a bail application, adding that parties in the matter have exchanged necessary processes in respect of the motion.

The prosecution admitted that it has received it but has also filed a counter affidavit.

Uguru, who anchored the request on health ground, argued that all the five counts are bailable offences.

“Paramount to which the bail was sought was the defendant ill health because her medical reports showed that the defendant is critically ill.

Countering, the prosecution said the defendant did not inform them of her ill health, but that evidence showed she has been in EFCC custody since September.

But arguing further, the defendant counsel insisted that bail is her client constitutional rights upon satisfying the conditions attached, urging the court to bear in mind that despite prosecution stance, the defendant has rights to bail and that the judge should exercise her discretion in her favour.

In another subtle counter, the prosecution said she should be made to face her trial irrespective.

In her ruling, Justice Ajoke Adepoju held: “Relying on previous judicial authorities on bail applications based on ill health and medical evidence before the court it is sufficiently cogent to justify the defendant’s release on bail.

“The defendant is to deposit her international passport with the court registrar pending the determination of the case.

“A surety who is resident within the court jurisdiction and own landed property must also be provided. The title is to be verified by the FCT land registry.

The judge has subsequently adjourned the matter to February 1, for hearing.

Tolu Babaleye is the counsel to the nominal complainant in the matter.