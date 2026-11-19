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Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Justice Osuolale Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court, in Ilorin, yesterday, said, the first and second defendants in the ongoing Offa robbery case, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed could not be arraigned until properly served with the charges.

The presiding judge, Justice Ajayi delivered the ruling on the pending issues, having reserved judgment at the previous sitting after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, the judge read the court’s decisions and directed that the charges be served on the defendants by November 20 while fixing December 3, 2026, for the arraignment to proceed.

The prosecution had argued for the immediate commencement of the trial with the arraignment of the four defendants.

The court ruling follows the defence team’s earlier objection that the defendants had not been personally served with the charges, arguing that service on their lawyers alone did not satisfy the requirements of due process and a fair hearing.

At the previous sitting, counsel to Saraki, Mr. Adebayo Adelodun, SAN, drew the court’s attention to the improper service and questioned the urgency of the proceedings, asking, “My Lord, why the hurry?”

He had also reminded the court of the pending appeal before the Court of Appeal concerning issues of jurisdiction and the competence of the trial court to entertain the matter.

The defence urged the court to take cognisance of the pending appellate proceedings and the legal objections already raised before taking further steps in the case.

The judge, however, said he would not suspend hearing because there was no indication as to when the Court of Appeal would give its ruling on the application of the defence for an order on all parties to maintain status quo ante bellum.

The latest directive now gives the parties a timeline for completion of service of the charges, with December 3 fixed for the next stage of proceedings.

Also, the Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin had reserved its ruling on the application of the applicants (Saraki and Ahmed) on whether an order to maintain status quo ante bellum should be given to the parties and the trial court.