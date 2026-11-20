Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

* Nollywood actor, Seun Akindele, corporate partners join residents to promote healthy living and community development

ShakaraSquare has hosted the 2026 edition of the Festac Fit Walk, bringing together residents, corporate organisations, healthcare professionals and Nollywood actor, Seun Akindele, for a community fitness exercise and medical outreach in Festac Town, Lagos.

The event, held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, was designed to promote physical wellness, preventive healthcare, community bonding and environmental development.

Akindele attended as the special guest, adding an entertainment dimension to the initiative, which provided residents with an opportunity to engage in physical activities while accessing basic healthcare services.

Festival Mall provided its premises as the finishing point for the walk, reinforcing the role of local businesses and institutions in supporting community-driven initiatives.

The medical outreach, supported by Peninsula Medicare Limited, featured plans for free basic health assessments, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, eye examinations and dental consultations.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Peninsula Medicare Limited, Dr Ikenna Ubadigha, outlined the healthcare services to be made available to participants, emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare and early attention to health concerns.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prospera Finance Limited, Dr Joshua Obinna Umesegha, highlighted the connection between physical wellness and financial responsibility, describing the partnership as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to community development.

Other partners and sponsors of the 2026 edition included Festival Mall, Power Oil, Zenith Bank, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Worta, Pocari Sweat, VYRO, Mega City Fair and Chery.

Festac Fit Walk is part of ShakaraSquare’s broader community engagement efforts, which have focused on promoting healthy lifestyles, social interaction, environmental development, community pride and local development.

By combining physical exercise with access to basic healthcare services, the 2026 edition extended the conversation around wellness beyond conventional healthcare facilities and into the community.

The initiative also underscored the importance of collaboration among businesses, healthcare providers, entertainment personalities and residents in advancing healthier lifestyles and stronger community relationships.

ShakaraSquare reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives that encourage healthier choices, strengthen social connections and contribute to the development of Festac Town.