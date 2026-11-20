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. Warns divisions could undermine party’s electoral chances

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Aminu Shehu Sharada, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, to urgently intervene in the growing divisions within the state chapter ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sharada warned that the internal disagreements among party leaders and stakeholders could undermine the APC’s electoral prospects if left unresolved, urging the party’s national leadership to initiate immediate reconciliation efforts.

In a personally signed statement issued yesterday, titled, ‘Time for Unity, Dialogue and Responsible Leadership’, the APC chieftain cautioned against attempts to present a misleading picture of unity within the Kano chapter, insisting that the party was facing disagreements that required urgent attention.

“Anyone giving the impression that everything is fine within the Kano APC is not giving Mr President the full picture.

“There are disagreements and visible concerns among party leaders and stakeholders, and if they are not addressed early, they could have wider consequences for the party,” he said.

Sharada stressed that the immediate responsibility of all APC stakeholders in Kano was to build a united political platform capable of securing victory across all elective positions in the 2027 general election.

He listed the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections as critical contests the party must approach with a common purpose and collective commitment.

According to him, the prevailing disagreements and confrontations within the party were unnecessary and could weaken its ability to mobilise supporters and effectively challenge its political opponents.

“This is not the time to take sides or deepen existing divisions. It is time for consultation, reconciliation and genuine political engagement because there is no justification for the continued disagreements, confrontations and arguments within our party in Kano State,” he stated.

He argued that the political challenges confronting the party were greater than the personal interests of individual leaders and stakeholders, adding that collective action remained the only sustainable path to restoring confidence and strengthening the APC’s electoral machinery in the state.

“The challenges before us are bigger than individual interests, and the only way forward is for our leaders and stakeholders to come together and resolve their differences in the interest of the party,” he said.

Against this backdrop, Sharada specifically appealed to Tinubu and Yari to give the situation in Kano special attention and facilitate a reconciliation process capable of addressing the grievances of aggrieved stakeholders.

“It is against this background that I am making a sincere and urgent appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, to pay particular attention to the situation within the Kano State chapter of our party and facilitate a timely intervention,” he added.

The APC chieftain maintained that the party had a broad base of committed members and influential stakeholders whose political contributions would be essential to its success in 2027.

He, however, noted that harnessing the strength of the party’s membership would require purposeful leadership capable of bringing contending interests together, listening to genuine grievances and establishing a common political direction.

Sharada emphasised that dialogue, mutual understanding and responsible leadership should take precedence over personal rivalries, warning implicitly that allowing internal disagreements to persist could jeopardise the party’s collective ambitions in Kano.