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Bennett Oghifo

Oréa Botanica, a premium wellness and body-care brand inspired by African botanical intelligence and informed by modern skincare science, has officially unveiled its vision with an exclusive brand launch at Polo Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The evening welcomed a mix of personalities across fashion, media, entertainment and business, including Dr Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Andrea Iyamah, Tania Omotayo and Sandrah Tubobereni (TUBO), among others.

The event’s conversations centred around beauty, wellness, self-care and intentional living, celebrating the vision of the two women behind the brand.

Founded by Yetunde Demuren, with Ora Mantu as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Oréa Botanica was created to bring African botanical knowledge into contemporary wellness, and recognising the value of traditional beauty rituals while embracing the possibilities of modern skincare science.

At its core, the brand seeks to move everyday body care beyond routine, encouraging a more intentional approach to self-care, self-preservation and elevation.

Founder, Yetunde Demuren, stated that “the foundation of every good skincare brand should always be the art of natural radiance; nourishment, protection and illumination. At Orea, our philosophy is Afro-Minimalism, essence not excess.”

This philosophy informs the brand’s approach to product development, bringing together botanical inspiration, carefully considered ingredients and modern formulation principles.

Through this blend, Oréa Botanica aims to create body-care experiences that are both purposeful and pleasurable, making everyday self-care an opportunity to nourish the skin and reconnect with oneself.

Co-Founder/COO, Ora Mantu introduced guests to the story behind the brand’s name, explaining that Oréa was coined from a combination of both founders’ names.

According to her, “Oréa Botanica means golden and glow in Latin, reflecting the essence of the brand and its vision for elevated wellness.”

The brand’s inaugural body-care collection, comprises three products: Polish, Exfoliating Body Scrub; Illuminate, Restorative Body Oil; and Quench, Nourishing Body Butter. Each product plays a role in the brand’s approach to a considered body-care ritual.

Adding an educational dimension to the experience, cosmetic scientist, Hilary Rodriguez-Taiwo, popularly known as Hilary Says, explained: that “Polish features papaya enzymes, Himalayan Desert Salt and Lactic Acid which help loosen and remove dead skin cells, while Quench contains a trio of Shea, Cocoa, Mango Seed Butter, Niacinamide and Alpha-Arbutin, ingredients selected to support skin health, and Illuminate features a blend of ethnobotanical oils, Retinol and Vitamin C which helps to even skin tone and smooth skin texture.”

Her presentation gave guests a closer understanding of the role of carefully selected ingredients in effective body care and the relationship between botanical inspiration and informed formulation.

More than a product unveiling, the launch introduced Oréa Botanica’s wider vision: one that recognises the richness of African botanical heritage while embracing a contemporary understanding of beauty and wellness.

According to the brand, “To discover Oréa Botanica and explore its collection, visit @oreabotanica_ on Instagram or oreabotanica.com .”

By bringing these perspectives together, Orea hopes to make intentional self-care more meaningful, with products that encourage consumers to prioritise nourishment, protection and balance in their everyday lives.