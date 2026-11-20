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Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has called on Igbo people from the South East region to look beyond sentiment in politics and embrace the strategic thinking that made them successful in business.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Rally in Awka, Anambra State capital on Thursday, Kalu said the rise of Igbo nation after the civil war not by chance, but by hard work and strategy, urging them to shake hands across the country for effective political realignment.

He noted that Igbo have always succeeded in trade and commerce because they were strategic, urging the same strategy in politics.

He said: “After the war, it took a lot of hard work and strategy. See where we are standing today in the comity of States in this nation. It is because we were not sentimental. We were strategic in our business thinking.

“But what we have lost in politics is the ability to think strategically. We have brought sentiment in our political thinking”.

Kalu commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for standing shoulder to shoulder with progressive leaders committed to pushing the Igbo nation to the centre stage.

“People like Governor Soludo is standing today, joining shoulder to shoulder with some of us who have seen that the progressive people need to work together if we are going to push the Igbo nation to the centre stage. We are going to be successful but not through sentiment but through strategy,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker further explained that the strategy is to shake hands across the nation and refuse to stand alone.

“And you know what that strategy is? It is to shake hands across the nation. The clock is ticking. And while the clock is saying at the moment is that the Igbos will not stand alone. The only way we can stand with others is to make sure we join the moving train,” Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker who is also the Deputy Director of APC Presidential Campaign Council (South) 11 said the moving train has already brought visible changes in academics and education, with lecturers no longer going on strike and salaries increased.

He cited NELFUND, saying the policy has stopped indigent students from staying at home, adding that the South East is benefiting from the policies of the administration.

“We are benefiting from the policies of this administration. It is about time we joined hands with Mr. President who means well for Ndi Igbo. On South East Development Commission, we will not stop thanking the President. It is helping,” Kalu added.

He urged Ndi Igbo to vote massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for partnership and strategic alignment in the interest and progress of the South East region in particular and Nigeria as a whole.