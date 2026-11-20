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● Declares capital flees where contracts lack protection, regulatory certainty, urges judicial KPIs, technology-driven case management to strengthen investor confidence

● Backs Tinubu’s reforms, identifies power sector as critical to sustaining investment recovery

James Emejo in Abuja

Group Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Thursday warned that persistent delays in the country’s judicial system could undermine investment prospects and weaken the gains from the federal government’s economic reforms.

Elumelu stressed that capital would not remain in an economy where contractual obligations and property rights were uncertain.

He identified the administration of justice as a fundamental condition for attracting and retaining investment, calling for measurable performance targets.

He spoke at the WOC Justice Summit with the theme, “The Rule of Law as a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth and Economic Transformation”, in Abuja.

He advocated for key performance indicators (KPIs) for case management and settlement, alongside technology-driven reforms to accelerate judicial processes.

He said that while the federal government had taken difficult decisions to correct structural distortions in the economy, particularly through the removal of petrol subsidy, exchange rate unification and tax reforms, the investment environment will remain constrained without a judicial system capable of delivering timely, impartial and predictable justice.

Elumelu noted that investors assessed not just the profitability of opportunities but also the reliability of the legal institutions protecting their investments.

He explained that, from an entrepreneur’s perspective, the rule of law meant that contractual agreements remained enforceable, competitors operated under the same regulations and government changes did not invalidate existing obligations.

“Where any of them is in doubt, capital doesn’t argue. It leaves,” he said.

According to him, capital gravitates towards jurisdictions where investments are protected and investors are treated with respect, making judicial efficiency as important as infrastructure, electricity and tax incentives in determining investment destinations.

“Before power, before roads, before tax incentives, the first condition is a court judgment that is fair, impartial and timely,” he added.

The businessman, who said his four decades of investment experience had exposed him to the importance of legal certainty, recalled that his group’s acquisition of a struggling bank in 1997 was premised partly on the confidence that Nigerian law would protect domestic investors.

He said subsequent investments in Transcorp, the power sector and oil and gas similarly involved assessments of the reliability of the Nigerian judicial system alongside commercial considerations.

Elumelu also expressed concern that the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs might not enjoy the same confidence in the country’s legal institutions unless fundamental weaknesses in the administration of justice were addressed.

He maintained that justice should be routine rather than dependent on exceptional circumstances, insisting that the private sector needed an efficient system that could resolve commercial disputes without prolonged delays.

In a particularly pointed recommendation, Elumelu urged the government and the legal profession to deploy technology and measurable performance standards to improve judicial efficiency.

“Let us set KPIs for case management and settlement. We can be effective and efficient,” he said.

He described the delivery of swift and impartial justice as an essential component of the broader social and economic contract between government and the private sector.

He however, commended President Bola Tinubu for taking what he described as difficult but necessary decisions, including the removal of petrol subsidy, unification of the foreign exchange market and enactment of tax reform legislation.

He acknowledged that the adjustment costs had been borne disproportionately by ordinary Nigerians but argued that the economy could not be rebuilt on unsustainable arrangements.

According to him, the previous systems of discretionary subsidy allocation, opaque foreign exchange arrangements and negotiated tax collection were fundamentally inconsistent with the rule of law and the development of a competitive private sector.

He said the reforms were therefore not merely economic interventions but also attempts to establish transparent and predictable rules governing economic activities.

Elumelu cautioned that the reform programme needed to be sustained and extended to other critical sectors, particularly electricity, which he identified as indispensable to industrial expansion and broader economic transformation.

He stated that a transparent and predictable power sector would become more attractive to investors, ultimately improving electricity supply to households, factories, hospitals, schools and universities.

Addressing Tinubu directly, he urged the President to maintain the momentum of the reforms, noting that a positive investment track record was emerging and investor confidence was improving.

“The private sector’s ask of you is now simple. Continue the boldness. Keep the focus on power”.

Elumelu also challenged the longstanding relationship between Africa and Europe, stating that the continent should move beyond supplying raw materials to foreign economies towards becoming an equal investment partner and a producer of higher-value goods and services.

Reflecting on discussions at the Europe-Africa Strategic Dialogue in Tuscany earlier in the week, he rejected the notion that Africa should remain primarily a source of raw materials for European economic diversification.

He argued that Africa’s development required private capital to play a leading role in building productive capacity, creating employment and expanding economic opportunities.

However, he stressed that the private sector could not independently deliver the continent’s development ambitions without dependable legal institutions.

“No private sector can do it alone. It can only do it under the law. Justice and prosperity are inseparable,” he said.

The summit also celebrated the 75th birthday and 50 years of legal practice of senior advocate, Chief Wole Olanipekun, whose professional career Elumelu described as a demonstration of the importance of trust and institutional integrity.

He noted that Olanipekun had served as lead counsel to four successive Nigerian presidents from different political parties in consequential electoral disputes, describing the confidence reposed in him as evidence of professional competence and credibility.

Elumelu said the six volumes of cases documenting Olanipekun’s legal career would also serve as a historical account of Nigeria’s evolving legal and political institutions.