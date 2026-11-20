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The Dumo Lulu-Briggs Rivers State Governorship Campaign Council has appointed Dr. Austin Tam-George as Director of Strategy and Public Policy.

The Council in a statement yesterday said his appointment underscores the campaign’s commitment to intellectual depth, strategic planning, policy innovation, implementation and effective public engagement “as it advances its vision for a more prosperous, inclusive and economically transformed Rivers State.

The press statement added: “Dr Tam-George adds to the campaign’s exceptional combination of academic distinction, pragmatism, public-sector experience, international exposure and professional expertise in strategic communications, governance and public policy.

“A distinguished scholar, policy thinker and communications strategist, Dr Tam-George holds a PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is an alumnus of the Senior Executive Fellows Programme at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, where he studied leadership and public policy. He was also an Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and had executive education at the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Spain

“Dr Tam-George is a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, an invitation-only research community of business professionals.

“His professional career spans academia, government, international development, corporate affairs and strategic advisory services. He has taught at leading institutions, including the University of Cape Town and Pan-Atlantic University, and has contributed to policy and governance initiatives in Africa and internationally.

“During his tenure as a Commissioner for Information and Communications in the Rivers State government, Dr Tam-George distinguished himself for this professional management of public communication and firm commitment to the development of Rivers State.

“His professional engagements have also involved international institutions, including UNESCO and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), particularly in areas relating to governance, education, youth development and institutional capacity building.

“In his new role, Dr Tam-George will provide strategic partnership in the coordination of the campaign’s strategy, public policy framework and strategic communications architecture.”

Commenting on the appointment, the governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said: “I remain committed to building a team of accomplished professionals and experienced individuals capable of contributing meaningfully to the task of resetting governance structure and development in Rivers State. I am delighted to welcome Dr. Austin Tam George to our team as we continue to hold robust conversations on our agenda for Rivers State.”