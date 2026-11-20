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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Chicago State University (CSU) has said it has no record showing Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse ever worked at the institution, contradicting his claim that he served as a Program Director there between 1985 and 1990.

Recall that Pearse, who claimed to be a former Chicago State University lecturer during an interview on News Central, said President Bola Tinubu never attended the institution.

The disclosure followed the seven-day ultimatum issued by the Executive Director at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Oluremi Omowaiye, to Pearse demanding a retraction of his claim that President Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University.

Acting on the advice of his legal team to seek direct verification from the institution, Omowaiye partnered with Dr. Awe Olatokunbo, Director of Operations at Multiviz Health Services in New York, United States, to investigate Pearse’s claim.

According to Awe, he visited the campus and was advised to submit formal written requests to the relevant record-keeping departments.

Against this background, official inquiries were sent to the University Archives and Special Collections Office, Human Resources, and the Office of Legal Affairs under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), 5 ILCS 140/1 et seq., seeking verification of whether Dr. Pearse was employed by CSU between 1985 and 1990.

On November 12, 2026, Awe wrote to Kheir Fakreldin of CSU requesting whether Pearse held the position of Program Director during that period, including his official title, academic department, and dates of appointment.

He also sought any historical employment directories, appointment records, or administrative files substantiating his tenure.

Awe said the University’s Archives and Special Collections Office reported that Pearse’s name did not appear in the available university yearbooks for 1985, 1986, and 1988, and advised contacting Human Resources for further verification.

On November 13, 2026, the CSU Office of Legal Affairs issued an official response to the FOIA request, confirming that a thorough search yielded no evidence of Pearse ever working at the institution.

In the official correspondence addressed to Awe, the university stated: “Thank you for writing to Chicago State University with your request for information pursuant to the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, 5 ILCS 140/1 et seq.

“Your request was reviewed and a search for the records was conducted based on the information provided and no responsive records returned.”

Another request was sent to the Human Resources team of CSU on November 17, 2026 to confirm academic appointment / faculty verification of Pearse.

Awe said an email from Keith Hooker of CSU on November 18, 2026 at 8:46pm on Historical and Programme Directorship Verification (1985-1990) stated:

“The identified incumbent Dr. Pearse does not show up in the CSU database as a former employee. Please check with the individual to ensure that he [is] referring to the correct university they formerly worked for.”

Awe said the official responses from CSU directly contradict Pearse’s prior assertions of having worked at the university between 1985 and 1990.