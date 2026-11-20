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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The General Manager of QNET, Ayokunmi Solesi, has said the company’s direct-selling model is creating business opportunities and empowering Nigerians to participate in economic activities without the huge capital requirements associated with conventional businesses.

Solesi stated this Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a media engagement ahead of the company’s EXPO ’26, where he also said QNET was expanding its presence in the state to create opportunities for youths and other residents.

He explained that the company’s model, which centres on the sale of health, wellness and lifestyle products, enables individuals to operate as independent distributors, while QNET handles major aspects of warehousing and logistics.

According to him, the model could contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth by strengthening small and medium-scale businesses and providing alternative income opportunities for individuals.

“Every nation that has thrived across the world has taken care of small and medium enterprises. We fall under that, meaning that we’re providing business opportunities to people,” Solesi said.

“We’re saying to you that you do not need to have capital at the beginning of your business. We’re providing this business opportunity where you can buy the product at a good price and you can also sell the product.”

He added that the company’s approach was designed to reduce some of the financial barriers associated with starting a business, noting that distributors do not have to maintain warehouses or independently handle logistics.

“What we do is deliver the products directly to your house. Which means that you do not need to take care of warehousing, neither do you need to worry about logistics,” he said.

Solesi said QNET’s economic contribution went beyond individual distributors, stressing that the activities of small businesses ultimately had an impact on the wider Nigerian economy.

He also clarified that the company’s direct-selling model should not be confused with pyramid schemes, saying distributors earn commissions from the sale of products rather than merely recruiting people.

“For us, you do not get commissions without selling our products because what we do is sell health and wellness products, and that’s our focus,” he said.

On QNET’s expansion into Port Harcourt, Solesi said the company was seeking to deepen awareness of its products and business opportunities among residents.

“We want you all in Port Harcourt and Rivers State to understand that QNET has come to create opportunities for our youths, not just for our youths, but for everyone in Port Harcourt,” he said.

Solesi disclosed that although QNET had operated globally for 28 years, it entered Nigeria in 2022 and was gradually expanding across the country.

He further urged Nigerians to verify information about the company and distinguish its legitimate operations from individuals allegedly using its name to offer fake jobs, visas or other services.