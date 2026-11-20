Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Agboola Lukman Dabiri as Commissioner representing the South-west in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Friday, described the appointment as part of the president’s efforts to ensure effective representation and inclusivity in the NASC.

He explained that Dabiri replaced Taiwo Olukemi Oluwa, who resigned her appointment on March 30, 2026, to contest in the 2027 general election for the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

Until his appointment, Dabiri served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State and also previously served as Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).