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By Kayode Akinmade

As the political temperature gradually rises ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State, a significant political development has emerged from Egbaland, one that could shape conversations around power, political understanding and the future direction of the Gateway State.

At the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, prominent Egba political leaders, traditional rulers and stakeholders made a declaration that has added a new dimension to the unfolding political calculations ahead of 2027: their support for the aspiration of Yewaland to produce the next governor of Ogun State.

More than an ordinary political endorsement, the declaration, as explained by former Secretary to the Ogun State Government and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, represents a collective understanding among influential stakeholders in Egbaland.

And at the centre of that understanding is Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

For Yewaland, the aspiration to produce the next governor carries considerable historical and political significance. Fifty years after the creation of Ogun State, the possibility of producing a governor for the first time has become a major issue in the state’s political discourse.

What makes the latest development particularly significant is the disclosure by Ishola that he personally had to abandon his own governorship ambition following consultations with the Alake and other prominent leaders of Egbaland.

Ishola, himself a former APC governorship aspirant, explained that the intervention of the Alake and the Chief Imam of Egbaland persuaded him to support the Yewa aspiration.

According to him, the argument was that Yewaland had demonstrated an uncommon level of unity behind its preferred candidate, and Egbaland should respect that political aspiration.

“You all know that some time ago, I also wanted to run as governor of our dear state. The Alake and other prominent people of Egbaland called me and said we should leave it for Yewaland because, since democracy returned, this is the first time Yewaland is coming out with one voice, and we shouldn’t take that opportunity away from them,” he said.

He added that the Chief Imam of Egbaland also advised him to respect the position communicated by the Alake.

For Ishola, the message was clear: the political future of Ogun State should accommodate a sense of fairness, understanding and mutual respect among its constituent communities.

His declaration that Egbaland was firmly behind Yewaland and Adeola gave further expression to the position he described as a collective decision.

It was a significant moment in the unfolding political conversation, particularly because it came from a former governorship aspirant who had to reconsider his personal ambition in deference to the position of traditional and community leaders.

But beyond the Egba declaration, another important political development is taking shape within the APC: the emergence of Yayi as the candidate around whom the party’s succession arrangement is being organised.

THE ABIODUN FACTOR AND THE POLITICS OF CONTINUITY

While the Egba declaration has brought the Yewa aspiration into sharper focus, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s position on the 2027 succession question introduces another critical dimension: continuity.

In Nigerian politics, transitions between administrations often come with uncertainties about existing policies, projects, investment commitments and the direction of government.

However, Abiodun has consistently argued that the orderly identification of a successor within the same political party, without rancour, bitterness or violence, is important not only for political stability but also for economic development.

At the meeting with the Egba Traditional Council, where he presented Adeola to the traditional institution, the governor described the relationship between his administration and the APC governorship candidate as unprecedented in the political history of Ogun State.

He maintained that the peaceful process surrounding the emergence of Adeola had reinforced confidence in the state’s political and economic future.

“Where a sitting governor is unveiling his successor in the same party in a manner where there was no rancour or bitterness or violence, it has instilled confidence in investors and everybody continues to avail us the same confidence that they availed us since 2019,” Abiodun said.

His argument is that continuity is an important ingredient of socioeconomic development and that a change of administration should not automatically translate into the abandonment of policies and projects that have contributed to the state’s economic growth.

This position becomes particularly interesting against the backdrop of the continued inflow of investments into Ogun State, even as his administration approaches the end of its tenure.

INVESTORS AND THE CONFIDENCE QUESTION

Perhaps one of the most important arguments advanced by Abiodun at the meeting was the relationship between political stability and investor confidence.

The governor disclosed that his administration had attracted more than 6,000 companies to Ogun State in seven years, alongside investments in infrastructure, housing and education.

With more than 1,700 kilometres of roads constructed, about 8,000 housing units delivered and over 8,000 teachers recruited into public primary and secondary schools, Abiodun argued that the state had established an economic and infrastructural foundation that investors continued to find attractive.

He particularly pointed to the peaceful atmosphere in Ogun, noting that the absence of political violence, thuggery and wanton destruction of property had helped create an environment where businesses could operate with confidence.

The governor’s argument is that investors are not simply interested in the opportunities available today; they also want assurances about the stability of the environment in which they are committing their resources tomorrow.

That explains why the continued arrival of investors, despite the approaching end of his administration, has become an important talking point in the state’s political conversation.

The recent groundbreaking of the $1.8 billion LEE Group First Industrial Park is one of the projects cited by the administration as evidence of sustained investor interest.

For Abiodun, the orderly political succession arrangement within the APC provides an additional layer of reassurance that the state’s economic direction and investment-friendly policies will receive attention beyond his tenure.

He also acknowledged the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms, which he said had created opportunities for governments to redirect resources towards infrastructure and economic development.

YAYI AND THE CONTINUITY AGENDA

For Senator Adeola, the political and economic arguments surrounding the 2027 succession question are closely connected.

His emergence as the APC governorship candidate has brought him into the centre of discussions about how Ogun should consolidate its development gains and position itself for the next phase of economic expansion.

At the Egba meeting, Adeola acknowledged the cordial relationship between himself and Governor Abiodun, pledging to sustain the administration’s development agenda.

“I will be seated as your governor to ensure that where Governor Dapo Abiodun stops, I will continue from there, and that is why we are preaching continuity,” he declared.

He drew attention to Lagos State, where successive administrations have operated within the same political structure since the return of democratic governance in 1999, arguing that policy continuity had contributed to its development.

Adeola also identified the Gateway Deep Sea Port, commercial oil exploration activities around Eba and Tongeji Island, and other strategic investments as opportunities that could significantly expand Ogun’s economic base.

He expressed the ambition of growing the state’s internally generated revenue from its present level of about N250 billion to N1 trillion.

His message is that the next administration should not begin governance from scratch but should consolidate existing investments, complete ongoing projects and explore new economic opportunities.

Former Governor Olusegun Osoba also lent his voice to the continuity argument, highlighting the industrial development taking place in Ogun Central and the expansion of educational institutions under the Abiodun administration.

Osoba urged the people of Egbaland to support the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, while expressing confidence in Adeola’s capacity to lead the state.

BEYOND POLITICS: THE SYMBOLISM OF THE EGBA DECLARATION

The conferment of traditional titles on Adeola, his wife and the deputy governorship candidate, Alhaja Kudirat Abiodun-Balogun, added another layer of significance to the meeting.

Adeola was conferred with the title of Araba of Egbaland, while his wife, Temitope Adeola, received the title of Asiwaju Iya-Ewe, Egba. The deputy governorship candidate was conferred with the title of Asiwaju Iya-Abiye, Egba.

The titles represent an important traditional recognition of the political figures by the Egba institution and provided a symbolic backdrop to the discussions on the relationship between Egbaland and Yewaland.

Taken together, the declarations by Ishola, the position of the Egba traditional institution, the endorsement by Osoba and Abiodun’s presentation of Adeola point to the emergence of a political understanding that places considerable emphasis on the Yewa aspiration and continuity in governance.

Of course, the 2027 election will ultimately be determined by the electorate across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State. Political declarations, endorsements and party arrangements will have to translate into wider public acceptance and electoral support.

But one thing is becoming clear: the succession conversation in Ogun is no longer simply about who occupies the Government House in Abeokuta after May 2027. It is increasingly about the political understanding among the state’s communities, the historical question of power distribution, the future of strategic investments and whether the next administration will sustain the policies and projects already underway.

For Egbaland, Ishola’s declaration has placed its position on the Yewa aspiration firmly in the public domain.

For Yewaland, it represents an important expression of support from influential Egba stakeholders.

For Abiodun, the succession process provides an opportunity to make the case for continuity as a pillar of economic stability.

And for Yayi, the challenge is to translate the political understanding, traditional recognition and APC platform into a compelling vision that resonates with the entire state.

As Ogun approaches another defining electoral moment, the intersection of the Egba declaration, Yewa’s historical aspiration and the politics of continuity is likely to remain central to the conversation about the state’s future.

*Hon. Akinmade is a Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun